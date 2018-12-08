Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS — A medical condition that has limited University of Northern Iowa sophomore Austin Phyfe resurfaced after the Panthers’ road trip to Old Dominion and has left the center's season in jeopardy.

Phyfe didn’t play Saturday and has seen only two minutes of court time in the previous two games.

Among the options head coach Ben Jacobson is considering is a medical redshirt. Phyfe, a former Waverly-Shell Rock all-stater, can appear in two of UNI’s next six games and still be eligible for the hardship waiver.

“We’re hoping that being back now and in town that he can get into a routine that slows that condition down and he can get to feeling better,” Jacobson said. “Included in our discussions is applying for a redshirt. That condition has really been tough on him the last 10 to 12 days so we’re talking about all possibilities. ... The priority is him being healthy.”

One center who didn’t see any court time in Phyfe’s absence Saturday was 7-footer Justin Dahl. Jacobson cited a match-up issue against Dubuque’s quicker lineup as a factor that kept Dahl on the bench.

“He had a nice week of practice,” Jacobson said. “I had all intentions of playing him (Saturday) and ended up not.”

