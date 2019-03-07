CEDAR FALLS – Stopping on a dime and transitioning a hard dribble into a smooth mid-range release, Wyatt Lohaus often knocks down 16-foot jump shots with the ease of a layup.
It’s a skill the University of Northern Iowa’s fifth-year senior has honed since childhood.
Under the instruction of his dad, former 12-year NBA veteran Brad Lohaus, Wyatt completed thousands of practice reps inside the North Liberty rec center gymnasium that used to call the Prime Time League home. He’d pound the basketball to the court as a cue to get his legs under him while maneuvering through a variety of drills designed to create a weapon that is vanishing in today’s analytics-driven game of 3-pointers, layups and dunks.
“I owe that all to my dad,” Wyatt Lohaus said. “Over the years that’s been the number one skill set that he’s emphasized.
“His thing is you can always get that shot off if you have the ability to, being able to create your own shot. It’s kind of a lost art nowadays, especially with the way the NBA is trending. It’s definitely been something he’s harped on for me and drilled into me.”
Lohaus looked like a natural throughout a 1,271-point high school career in which he helped Iowa City West win three consecutive state titles en route to being named the state’s Mr. Basketball. His instincts, effort and that smooth jumper immediately caused UNI basketball coach Ben Jacobson to think to himself, “Man, we’ve got to have this guy.”
Wyatt and his younger brother, Tanner, eventually committed to UNI. They followed in the footsteps of the grandfather on their mom Anne’s side, Harold Schuchmann, who played for Iowa State Teachers College.
“A lot of kids grow up playing it, grow up watching it, but not with the same interest that he was able to grow up watching and working on it with his dad,” Jacobson said. “I think that’s why he’s got some of the old-school basketball in him.”
Lohaus will be UNI’s only senior on the court when the Panthers begin play in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at 8:30 p.m. Friday against Southern Illinois. His career has been a journey of perseverance, success and adversity.
Most game nights in high school, Lohaus’ major concern was whether or not a condition called supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) would cause his heart to beat at an abnormally high rate and force him to briefly sub out of the game for treatment.
“A lot of times I was more worried about that happening during the start of the game than the actual game itself,” Lohaus said. “In a way it kind of distracted me from the pressures.
“It was embarrassing at first having to come out of games. It pushed me to want to be good enough to where I’m remembered for what I’m doing on the court and not just having to come out of the game.”
A surgical procedure the spring after his senior prep basketball season corrected Lohaus’ heart condition. He competed at full health on MVC tournament title teams that won first-round NCAA Tournament games his first two years at UNI.
Reflecting on that era of success, Lohaus recalls the team his freshman season being fully invested in every drill, practice and game, establishing a work ethic that rubbed off on him. The following season, he learned how to overcome his first true taste of team failure as the Panthers bounced back from a stretch of six losses in seven games to win 13 of the next 14 with Paul Jesperson’s half-court shot sending them into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Competing in big games in front of big crowds, Jacobson noticed Lohaus never appeared rattled. It started year one.
“He didn’t feel like he had to take a back seat,” UNI’s coach recalls. “When he was in, he was in to get something done. He wasn’t in just to reverse the basketball, he was in to make plays. With that many older guys on the team, with the magnitude of the games we played in all year long, that was really unique to see from a freshman.”
Poised to take on a leadership role, the biggest setback of Lohaus’ career came at the start of his junior year. The athlete who successfully played through SVT tried to ignore the pain of a severe ankle injury before being shut down and redshirted after six games.
“That was probably the most frustrating thing I’ve had happen,” Lohaus said. “I was an upperclassman and looking forward to putting my own mark on things. … Part of the reason I tried to play through it was I never really had an injury hold me out of anything.”
It wasn’t until the back half of last season’s conference slate that Lohaus felt like he had returned to full health after a separate toe injury cost him eight games his second junior season.
The redshirt year has ultimately become a blessing in disguise. Lohaus joined senior Miles Wentzien in leading this year’s team that features a freshman point guard, a pair of first-year transfers and a starting center playing significant minutes for the first time in his career.
The veteran guard’s consistent approach helped UNI manage the growing pains of learning a new offense and enter the final week of conference play in the title chase following a disappointing 5-8 nonconference start.
“He’s handled the ups and downs,” Jacobson said. “His ability to not have it impact his daily routine, his daily habits, is what’s allowed him to move forward.”
Recently named MVC Sixth Man of the Year, redshirt junior Spencer Haldeman, has seen Lohaus’ work ethic firsthand. They’ve become closer friends spending mornings in the gym listening to sports talk radio as Haldeman works to master his teammate’s pull-up jumper.
“The biggest thing is just being able to play your game no matter what team you’re on,” Haldeman said. “He had different players around him, but he kind of played the same way he does now. He’s always aggressive on the offensive end, always diving on the floor for loose balls. He plays hard no matter what.”
Jacobson said he hasn’t coached anybody who has cared about the basketball program more than Lohaus. He’ll attempt to follow in the footsteps of recent UNI grads Klint Carlson, Bennett Koch, Jeremy Morgan, Wes Washpun and Marvin Singleton by joining a professional team overseas.
The process and journey is what Lohaus has treasured most.
“Whether at the end of the day it’s a win or loss, I’ve enjoyed everything that goes into it — the commitment, the care, the feeling of really pushing yourself and working with teammates and others for a common goal,” Lohaus said.
