CEDAR FALLS – Kyle Green was an anxious spectator inside Des Moines’ Wells Fargo Arena when his son, AJ, guided Cedar Falls to its first state basketball championship in program history.
One year later, he pulled AJ aside before a locker room interview.
AJ Green had just backed down a Southern Illinois defender and hit a fadeaway jumper with 12 seconds remaining to give the University of Northern Iowa the lead for good in his first Missouri Valley Conference tournament game. His eyes lit up when his dad informed him that his former high school team had repeated as state champion.
“It’s definitely a dream,” AJ Green said, at the end of his first season competing within a program where his dad works as the associate head coach. “Not many other kids get to experience that, so to have him actually on the sideline coaching in situations like this, in games like this, it’s just a super cool opportunity. I’m very grateful for it.”
Kyle Green, who serves as a recruiting coordinator and instructs the post players, admits he didn’t know what to expect entering his highly-recruited son’s first year at UNI.
“From the beginning I just figured whatever he gets, he gets to earn,” Kyle Green said. “I don’t know if I had any expectations for how he’d play and what he’d do. I think he’s handled it well. It’s a credit to his teammates and coaches. He puts a lot of time into it to earn those opportunities. It’s a building block.”
AJ Green’s first year of college basketball largely lived up to the hype. The 509 points he accumulated this season is a freshman school record and the fifth-highest point total by a freshman in Missouri Valley Conference history. He’s the first freshman in the league to average 15 points a game since 1999.
Going about his business with poise beyond his years, AJ Green consistently holds himself accountable after tough games. He’s worked to improve his defense, ball-handling and passing throughout the course of the season.
“As a highly-ranked recruit from here in town, so many expectations, he never shied away from them,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said of Green, who became the program’s third MVC Freshman of the year. “The expectations don’t enter into anything that he does come game time. He’s so well prepared that those things are so far on the outside he doesn’t even think of them.”
Jacobson admits Green looked like a freshman for the majority of his first two games in this year’s MVC tournament, shooting a combined 6 of 20 from the field. Yet under the bright lights in Sunday’s nationally televised championship game, Green flourished.
The UNI freshman knocked down his first two 3-pointers, helping lift the Panthers to a 14-2 lead. He finished with 23 points, five assists and one turnover.
“We saw (Sunday) having a little bit of time on that court Friday and Saturday and getting his feet underneath him, that’s a special guy,” Jacobson said. “His work ethic is what’s going to allow him to continue to get better and why he’s going to be a better player next year.”
Assessing his first title game experience in the aftermath of Sunday’s 57-54 loss, AJ Green was driven for more.
“It takes the whole 40 minutes in order to come away with a win,” he said, after an 18-point lead evaporated.
Following a promising start, his dad acknowledged one major objective remains.
“The hardest part of it is our goal is that I hope to coach him in the NCAA Tournament someday,” Kyle Green said Sunday, fighting back tears. “We’ll keep working towards that.”
OFFSEASON MESSAGE: Jacobson has one simple message to his team entering this offseason. Instead of just getting in a certain number of reps just to check it off the list, UNI’s head coach wants his players working to improve with a sense of purpose.
“My message to everyone will be it takes what it takes,” Jacobson said. “We’ve got to have some guys that are gonna turn that up a notch.”
Two redshirts are on track to be options come fall. Jacobson noted Monday that junior college transfer guard Tray Croft continues his a path toward full reinstatement to the team and hopes to have him there by summer workouts. Center Austin Phyfe has felt much better over the last five to six weeks and hasn’t had the vasovagal syncope episodes that caused him to pass out.
“We’re hopeful that maybe it was a short-term deal for him,” Jacobson said of Phyfe, who returned to practice a couple weeks ago. “At this moment, he’s really doing well. We’re anticipating that he’ll continue to do well.”
