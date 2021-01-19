UNI basketball continues search for progress near midway point of league play

CHICAGO – A Northern Iowa basketball season that began with the buzz of at-large NCAA Tournament hopes and a projection of defending the Missouri Valley Conference’s championship has become a search for progress.
For the second time in as many league road trips, UNI returned to Cedar Falls with a pair of weekend losses Sunday night.
A Loyola team that the Panthers competed with well into the second half of Saturday’s series opener, couldn’t miss during a 42-point Sunday victory that marked UNI’s largest in program history against another MVC school.
Over a month of games now been played since UNI’s AJ Green – the MVC’s top returning player – suffered a season-ending injury. The departure of perhaps the team’s top lock-down defender Antwan Kimmons in early December also changed the composition of UNI’s roster.
The Panthers sit 3-10 overall and 2-6 in a league where they’ve still shown promise by handing Missouri State and Bradley its only MVC losses.
“We can’t look at the wins and loss column right now,” said junior Austin Phyfe, who leads UNI with an average of 14.6 points and 8.9 rebounds through eight MVC games. “We just have to learn from each road trip.”
Loyola was an unforgiving teacher. The Ramblers shot 58% in the second half to pull away on Saturday before shooting above 60% in each half Sunday.
Defense led to offense for this battle-tested Loyola team, while UNI’s defense couldn’t come up with stops. The Panthers’ offense was often forced to operate in the half court.
Following the sweep, UNI coach Ben Jacobson could run down a list of miscues from multiple categories that made it tougher for a Panthers’ defense ranked 198 in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted efficiency to offer better resistance. Scouting report details and on-court fundamentals must improve.
“For our defense to get better, we’ve got to be more disciplined, more determined and apply that to what we’re doing fundamentally,” Jacobson said. “Possessions all come back to what you’re doing fundamentally and right now that’s hurting us on some defensive possessions.
“It gets back to footwork when we’re defending the ball screen, help position, being able to shrink the floor. It gets back to staying on your feet (against shot fakes).”
UNI’s defense has also been pressed in transition as the Panthers are turning the ball over an average of four more additional times per game than their league opponents.
And while members of UNI’s roster were forced to adapt to shifting roles during nonconference play, the same players have been available for each of the eight conference games.
“It’s time where we have to start taking the next step,” Phyfe said. “We can’t just say we’re a young team and we have some guys that don’t know the offense very well. We have to start making that next step forward where we know this our team and we know we’re capable of competing with these teams. We just have to take away the mistakes.”
Through all the adversity this year’s Panthers have encountered, Phyfe says the group remains engaged to find success. Of the 10 players in UNI’s current rotation, just three averaged over 8 minutes per game against league opponents last season.
“It’s for sure tough and frustrating, but I know we have a lot of guys on this team that want to win and a lot of guys that work very hard,” Phyfe said. “There’s still a lot of upside for us and a lot of things we can learn from. I’m excited for the rest of the year.”