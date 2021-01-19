UNI basketball continues search for progress near midway point of league play

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Defense led to offense for this battle-tested Loyola team, while UNI’s defense couldn’t come up with stops. The Panthers’ offense was often forced to operate in the half court.

Following the sweep, UNI coach Ben Jacobson could run down a list of miscues from multiple categories that made it tougher for a Panthers’ defense ranked 198 in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted efficiency to offer better resistance. Scouting report details and on-court fundamentals must improve.

“For our defense to get better, we’ve got to be more disciplined, more determined and apply that to what we’re doing fundamentally,” Jacobson said. “Possessions all come back to what you’re doing fundamentally and right now that’s hurting us on some defensive possessions.

“It gets back to footwork when we’re defending the ball screen, help position, being able to shrink the floor. It gets back to staying on your feet (against shot fakes).”

UNI’s defense has also been pressed in transition as the Panthers are turning the ball over an average of four more additional times per game than their league opponents.

And while members of UNI’s roster were forced to adapt to shifting roles during nonconference play, the same players have been available for each of the eight conference games.