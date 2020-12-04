 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNI basketball conference schedules are set
0 comments
breaking top story
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNI basketball conference schedules are set

{{featured_button_text}}
MVC logo

Northern Iowa's road trips for men's and women's basketball were unveiled by the Missouri Valley Conference this afternoon.

The UNI men will travel to Evansville, Loyola, Southern Illinois and Illinois State for road trips with games taking place on back-to-back days starting on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

UNI's women will travel to Valparaiso, Indiana State, Bradley and Southern Illinois. The series of back-to-back games for women's basketball will begin on Thursday or Friday.

Drake is the traveling partner for the men's and women's teams and will remain a home-and-home series during the course of league play with games taking play on week nights.

Game times and television network announcements will be identified next week. The men's basketball scheduling model of back-to-back games at the same site was used by the MVC for its first 13 years of existence.

UNI men's basketball schedule

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

DECEMBER: 27-28 vs. Missouri State.

JANUARY: 2-3 at Evansville, 9-10 vs. Bradley, 16-17 at Loyola, 21 vs. Drake, 30-31 at Southern Illinois.

FEBRUARY: 6-7 vs. Indiana State, 12-13 vs. Valparaiso, 17 at Drake, 26-27 at Illinois State.

UNI women's basketball schedule

JANUARY: 1-2 vs. Missouri State, 7-8 at Valparaiso, 15-16 vs. Illinois State, 22-23 at Indiana State, 27 at Drake.

FEBRUARY: 4-5 Evansville, 12-13 at Bradley, 19-20 vs. Loyola, 24 vs. Drake.

MARCH: 5-6 at Southern Illinois.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News