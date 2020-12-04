UNI basketball conference schedules are set

Northern Iowa's road trips for men's and women's basketball were unveiled by the Missouri Valley Conference this afternoon.

The UNI men will travel to Evansville, Loyola, Southern Illinois and Illinois State for road trips with games taking place on back-to-back days starting on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

UNI's women will travel to Valparaiso, Indiana State, Bradley and Southern Illinois. The series of back-to-back games for women's basketball will begin on Thursday or Friday.

Drake is the traveling partner for the men's and women's teams and will remain a home-and-home series during the course of league play with games taking play on week nights.

Game times and television network announcements will be identified next week. The men's basketball scheduling model of back-to-back games at the same site was used by the MVC for its first 13 years of existence.

UNI men's basketball schedule

DECEMBER: 27-28 vs. Missouri State.

JANUARY: 2-3 at Evansville, 9-10 vs. Bradley, 16-17 at Loyola, 21 vs. Drake, 30-31 at Southern Illinois.

FEBRUARY: 6-7 vs. Indiana State, 12-13 vs. Valparaiso, 17 at Drake, 26-27 at Illinois State.