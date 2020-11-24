UNI basketball: Carter could help Panther attack reach another level

CEDAR FALLS – Is it possible for Northern Iowa basketball to improve upon last season’s top 10 national rankings in shooting efficiency and 3-point percentage?
Yes, if you take a look at Noah Carter’s skill set.
Carter’s accurate 3-point shot combined with an ability to finish inside and success from the free throw line added up to numbers that made him a basketball advanced metrics darling during his true freshman season. The Dubuque native led UNI with a total shooting percentage of 69.4%.
Austin Phyfe (67.5%) and Trae Berhow (65.7%) ranked second and third on the team in the metric of efficiency that takes into account the value of 3-point goals, field goals and free throws.
While Carter led UNI’s freshman class with 78 field goal attempts, improved conditioning, defense and rebounding will allow the 6-foot-6 stretch four to stay on the court for longer stretches than the 8.8 minutes per game that he averaged a year ago.
“We all know he can score,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “He can get points in a hurry. He’s a terrific scorer and he can score from anywhere on the floor. For us to be able to use that as much as we would like to, he needs to be in great shape, he needs to defend and he needs to rebound. He’s doing those three things at the highest level in terms of his basketball career.”
Conditioning, in particular, has been Carter’s main point of emphasis since the start of his collegiate career.
“The speed of the game, the strength of players, their conditioning, that’s always a challenge for young guys,” Jacobson said. “He didn’t take on that challenge in the spring of his senior year of high school the way that he needed to. When he got here, I think he felt like he was in pretty good shape, but he wasn’t even close to where he needed to be and to where the rest of his teammates were at.”
Entering college as more of a post who didn’t defend on the perimeter, Carter can still recall the eye-opening experience of UNI’s strength and conditioning work.
“I was expecting it to be hard, but when it did come it hit me like a ton of bricks,” Carter said. “Everything about it was difficult. It’s been a fun journey working to get where I’m at right now. I’m happy with where I’m at, but I’m going to continue to push and get better. That’s all we can do. It’s definitely been a long road since when I first got here.”
After cutting weight prior to start of last season, Carter has dropped an additional 10 pounds over the summer. Sam Schnee – a fellow Dubuque Senior graduate and slot receiver on UNI’s football team – has a weight room at his house that Carter visited before returning to Cedar Falls.
“We both pushed each other and we worked out together,” Carter said. “That was a big thing for me. When I didn’t have a place to work out, I’d go over there and work my hardest with a good friend of mine. That was a good time.”
Beyond weights, Carter looked up drills to improve his foot speed and lateral quickness. He ran more and even did some sand workouts back home.
Entering Wednesday’s season-opener against Western Kentucky, Carter now feels more comfortable staying in front of guards on screen switches. He can also hold his own against larger players in the post.
Offensively, most of Carter’s practice reps have come at the four position. If he can come close to matching last year’s efficiency through a larger sample size, UNI’s attack is likely to remain one of the nation’s best.
“The 4 spot I think is good for me because at that position I can go and post up and I can play on the perimeter,” Carter said. “Conditioning-wise, I’ll be able to play longer just because of all the work I’ve been putting in.
“I feel like I’ll be able to have a bigger impact on this team. I’m really looking forward to it. We’ve got an amazing team and I’m ready for whatever comes at us. This team is ready. … We’re all ready as a collective group.”
