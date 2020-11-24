UNI basketball: Carter could help Panther attack reach another level

Conditioning, in particular, has been Carter’s main point of emphasis since the start of his collegiate career.

“The speed of the game, the strength of players, their conditioning, that’s always a challenge for young guys,” Jacobson said. “He didn’t take on that challenge in the spring of his senior year of high school the way that he needed to. When he got here, I think he felt like he was in pretty good shape, but he wasn’t even close to where he needed to be and to where the rest of his teammates were at.”

Entering college as more of a post who didn’t defend on the perimeter, Carter can still recall the eye-opening experience of UNI’s strength and conditioning work.

“I was expecting it to be hard, but when it did come it hit me like a ton of bricks,” Carter said. “Everything about it was difficult. It’s been a fun journey working to get where I’m at right now. I’m happy with where I’m at, but I’m going to continue to push and get better. That’s all we can do. It’s definitely been a long road since when I first got here.”