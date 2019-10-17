2019-20 schedule

Nov. 5 - Old Dominion, Nov. 9 - at Northern Illinois, Nov. 13 - Cal St. Bakersfield, Nov. 16 - Northern Colorado, Nov. 19 - Tenn. Martin, Nov. 20 - Cornell (Iowa), Nov. 26 - at Cancun (vs. West Virginia), Nov. 27 - at Cancun, (vs. Wichita St./South Carolina).

Dec. 2 - Luther, Dec. 10 - at Colorado, Dec. 12 - at Grand Canyon, Dec. 22 - Marshall, Dec. 31 - at Illinois St..

Jan. 4 - Bradley, Jan. 7 - Indiana St., Jan. 11 - at Missouri St., Jan. 15 - Valparaiso, Jan. 18 - at Bradley, Jan. 22 - at Southern Illinois, Jan. 26 - Loyola, Jan. 29 - Missouri St.

Feb. 1 - at Evansville, Feb. 5 - at Valparaiso, Feb. 8 - Drake, Feb. 12 - Illinois St., Feb. 15 - at Loyola, Feb. 20 - at Indiana St., Feb. 23 - Southern Illinois, Feb. 26 - Evansville, Feb. 29 - at Drake.

March 5-8 - at MVC Tournament, St. Louis