UNI basketball adds George Mason transfer Mar to its roster

“It gives us another upperclassman two years from now, and we like that,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “Goanar is a tremendously hard worker. He’s a guy that will be able to impact our leadership.”

Mar is eager to get acclimated with his new teammates and improve his game during the upcoming redshirt season.

“I’m going to have a ton of opportunities to build my relationships with the guys, and hopefully the following year I can just hit the ground running,” Mar said.

UNI’s most recent signee takes pride in being a versatile option on both ends of the floor.

“He really fits the way we’re playing offensively right now,” Jacobson said. “His ability to play a couple different positions will be important. He can handle the ball and pass the ball.

“At the offensive end he’s very unselfish. He wants to find the best shot. He wants his team to win and that really shows in the way he plays offensively.”

Mar may be even more valuable on the defensive end of the floor.