UNI basketball adds George Mason transfer Mar to its roster

CEDAR FALLS -- Searching for a new opportunity during a time of uncertainly, comfort played into George Mason junior Goanar Mar’s decision to make the University of Northern Iowa his next basketball destination.
Mar signed with the Panthers during Wednesday’s opening to the spring signing period. He joins walk-on Drew Daniel from West Des Moines Dowling as the program's most recent roster additions.
Restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic have meant athletes must select schools without the opportunity to make an official visit. Mar had history with UNI as a recruit from Minneapolis powerhouse DeLaSalle where he played on four consecutive state championship teams and was one of the final five candidates for the 2017 Minnesota Mr. Basketball Award.
“That played a role in the recruiting process,” Mar said, during a phone interview from his hometown of Mankato, Minnesota. “I felt that I wanted to find somewhere I was going to be comfortable with and a situation that I was familiar with.
“I’ve been there (UNI) a few times, getting recruited in high school, and we’d go to their team camps when I was in high school. Through those experiences I was able to build a relationship with the staff.”
A versatile 6-foot-7 forward, Mar enters UNI’s program as a sit-out transfer who will be active for the 2021-22 season. He’ll be part of a senior class that includes first team all-Missouri Valley Conference center Austin Phyfe and point guard AJ Green.
“It gives us another upperclassman two years from now, and we like that,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “Goanar is a tremendously hard worker. He’s a guy that will be able to impact our leadership.”
Mar is eager to get acclimated with his new teammates and improve his game during the upcoming redshirt season.
“I’m going to have a ton of opportunities to build my relationships with the guys, and hopefully the following year I can just hit the ground running,” Mar said.
UNI’s most recent signee takes pride in being a versatile option on both ends of the floor.
“He really fits the way we’re playing offensively right now,” Jacobson said. “His ability to play a couple different positions will be important. He can handle the ball and pass the ball.
“At the offensive end he’s very unselfish. He wants to find the best shot. He wants his team to win and that really shows in the way he plays offensively.”
Mar may be even more valuable on the defensive end of the floor.
“He’s proven himself to be a high-level defender,” Jacobson noted. “He’s a wing, but the ability to guard three or four different positions is something that we’ll look forward to and could really benefit our group two years from now.”
Following a successful high school career, Mar averaged 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 31.9 minutes a game as a true freshman at George Mason. His sophomore season was sidetracked by a fractured foot that kept him out of 14 games, and Mar entered the transfer portal after averaging just 15.4 minutes off the bench this past season.
“Injuries are never a good thing, and I felt like that kind of slowed me down a little bit,” Mar said. “Trying to recover from a situation like that can play with your confidence a little bit. I think I learned a lot from that whole situation.
“The process of getting back has been good. It’s had ups and downs just like everything else, but it’s given me a lot more perspective embracing the process which I don’t think I would have gotten if I hadn’t gone through all that.”
Mar feels confident in his decision due in part to the continuity within UNI’s coaching staff.
“They’ve been there a long time, they have a winning culture. Everything you would look for in a school they provided,” Mar said. “It was almost like a no-brainer when they gave me a second chance to come there.”
Similar to Minnesotan Trae Berhow -- who transferred into UNI’s program after initially being recruited by associate head coach Kyle Green in high school -- Jacobson credited Green’s recruiting rapport as a factor that allowed Mar and the Panthers to reconnect within a compressed spring time frame.
“His (Green’s) ability to develop relationships with recruits and their families is as good as there is anywhere in the country,” Jacobson said. “Goanar had hopes of getting back close to home if it worked out, and obviously the relationship was already established.”
A major decision complete, Mar is eager to get on the practice court.
“I’m at that combination of relaxed, thankful, but at the same time ready to work,” Mar said.
