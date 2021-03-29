UNI associate head coach Kyle Green joins Iowa State's coaching staff

When Ben Jacobson was named UNI’s head coach in 2006, Green returned to an assistant role with the Panthers. Green spent the 2011-12 season as Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s head coach and rejoined UNI's staff where he was promoted to associate head coach in 2017.

“I’ve been so fortunate to be able to work with Jake and work with such great guys, great players,” Green said. “I just think of those relationships and the people that we’ve coached more so than the games. It’s more the moments that I’ll miss.”

Jacobson credits Green for providing stability to a program that has featured a well-established staff during his tenure. P.J. Hogan has been on the Panthers’ staff since 2003 and former player Erik Crawford has worked alongside Jacobson since 2011. UNI basketball alumni Seth Tuttle (video coordinator) and Marc Sonnen (graduate manager) were also on the bench the past two seasons.

“He’s really just touched all parts of our program for most of the last 20 years,” Jacobson said of Green. “The thing about Kyle is he’s done all of it with tremendous passion, tremendous enthusiasm. He’s got great knowledge and has made an impact on our players, our program, the campus, the community.