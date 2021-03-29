UNI associate head coach Kyle Green joins Iowa State's coaching staff

CEDAR FALLS – Kyle Green has clocked his new commute time at one hour and 15 minutes from door to door. His family’s roots remain in Cedar Falls.
Green, a key piece of Northern Iowa’s basketball recruiting and player development over the past two decades, was officially announced as an assistant on Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger’s staff Monday afternoon.
Kyle points out that part of the draw to nearby Ames is that noting else will change for his family aside from his work address. Michele Green plans to continue to run her chiropractic practice out of its Main Street location in Cedar Falls. Their children, AJ and Emerson, remain enrolled at UNI where they each compete on the men’s and women’s basketball teams.
“Cedar Falls is where we identify as home, even though I grew up in Minnesota and Michele grew up in Wisconsin,” Kyle Green said. “Certainly it is home for our kids and what they know. That’s where their friends are and relationships.
“We’ve had some opportunities in the past that have involved moving, and it never felt right. To be able to do this now with people I know and trust here (at Iowa State) and still be able to maintain our relationships and connections to Cedar Falls was really important.”
Green first joined UNI’s staff as an assistant for Greg McDermott in 2001. He initially met Otzelberger during his first of two stints away from Cedar Falls.
Otzelberger was an up-and-coming coach working at the high school level in Wisconsin when he encountered Green and other members of Marquette University’s staff during basketball camps.
As Otzelberger climbed the coaching ranks, he remained in contact with Green. The Cyclones’ recently-hired head coach worked through the junior college ranks and also spent time as an assistant on McDermott’s staff at Iowa State before eventually landing Division I head coaching jobs at South Dakota State and UNLV.
“We see the game very similarly,” Green said. “He’s a high energy guy. The way he wants to play, the types of players he recruits are guys that I enjoy coaching.”
Green has long been respected within coaching circles for his basketball mind and approach to the profession. Last summer, Green was named Stadium’s top assistant coach in a poll of Missouri Valley Conference coaches.
“Kyle has tremendous integrity, is hard-working and one of the best teachers of the game that I’ve been around,” Otzelberger said. “He is an innovative defensive mind with a gift for implementing schemes and concepts. Kyle is an elite recruiter with a dynamic personality. The experience he has gained as both a head coach and assistant coach will have a great impact on our program.”
This past season marked Green’s 17th at UNI. He served as a head coach at Lewis University in Romeoville, Ill., for two years following a season at Marquette.
When Ben Jacobson was named UNI’s head coach in 2006, Green returned to an assistant role with the Panthers. Green spent the 2011-12 season as Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s head coach and rejoined UNI's staff where he was promoted to associate head coach in 2017.
“I’ve been so fortunate to be able to work with Jake and work with such great guys, great players,” Green said. “I just think of those relationships and the people that we’ve coached more so than the games. It’s more the moments that I’ll miss.”
Jacobson credits Green for providing stability to a program that has featured a well-established staff during his tenure. P.J. Hogan has been on the Panthers’ staff since 2003 and former player Erik Crawford has worked alongside Jacobson since 2011. UNI basketball alumni Seth Tuttle (video coordinator) and Marc Sonnen (graduate manager) were also on the bench the past two seasons.
“He’s really just touched all parts of our program for most of the last 20 years,” Jacobson said of Green. “The thing about Kyle is he’s done all of it with tremendous passion, tremendous enthusiasm. He’s got great knowledge and has made an impact on our players, our program, the campus, the community.
“He’s given so much to this program and he’s given so much to all of us. Whether it’s this opportunity or head coaching opportunities prior to this, I am going to do whatever I can to help him do what he feels like is going to be best for him and their family and for his career in coaching.”
Jacobson said he will work with members of UNI’s administration to fill the vacancy on his staff.
“I’ve been in the business now for a long time,” Jacobson added. “There’s relationships that I’ve got with coaches that are out there and there may be some coaches that I don’t know as well, haven’t spent as much time with.”
As for Green, he acknowledged timing is never great in these situations – especially when it involves family. He’s certainly enjoyed spending time with his children on campus this past year.
“I do still desire to be a head coach and this opportunity I think puts me in a good position to do that, not that I couldn’t have done it from UNI,” Green said. “But from here it opens up some different avenues. I get to meet some new people.
“I am getting older and there’s only so many years where that’s a realistic opportunity. If I waited until AJ and Emerson graduated there would be less of a chance of that.
“All those things come into play as you make those decisions. It took a lot for me to step away from being with AJ and Emerson and the role that I had with the coaches I worked with. I think that probably speaks a lot to what I believe in here at Iowa State, too.”