UNI assistant Kyle Green named to Iowa State coaching staff

“We’ve lived in Iowa for a long time and know how great of a school Iowa State is and how passionate the fans are. I’ve experienced Hilton Magic and it is special. I’m really looking forward to working with T.J. and the rest of the staff.”

While on the UNI staff, the Panthers have won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title twice, reached the NCAA Tournament four times and made seven total postseason appearances. In 2009-10, UNI went 30-5 and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with wins over UNLV and top-seeded Kansas.

On 33 occasions, a UNI player has earned All-Missouri Valley Conference accolades during Green’s time at the school. He has also coached three MVC Player of the Year award winners, including his son A.J., who is a junior for the Panthers. He has also coached a pair of MVC Defensive Player of the Year winners, four MVC Sixth Man of the Year recipients and three scholar-athletes of the year.

UNI has frequently ranked in the upper echelon nationally in team defense, with Green working primarily with the Panther post players.