UNI adds guard from Turkey to 2022 recruiting class

The Northern Iowa men’s basketball team landed the latest edition to its 2022 recruiting class Monday.

Ege Peksari, a 6-foot-4 guard from Turkey announced on Twitter his decision to sign with the Panthers to continue his academic and athletic careers.

In a reply to his announcement, Peksari said he chose UNI because it fulfills his desire to be at a school that “can feel like home.”

Peksari also told The Courier he chose to join the Panthers because of his relationship with the UNI coaching staff.

“First of all, I want to be in a place that I can feel like home,” Peksari said. “I want to be with people that I can trust and I can be myself. I have found the right spot for myself. Since the first day, coach Seth and coach Ben, they helped me a lot.”

The guard continued that, during the recruiting process, a couple members of the Panthers reached out to him. An effort which Peksari noted also played a big role in his decision.

“They texted me,” Peksari said. “How they welcomed me is really important for me because I come from another country and another culture. They were incredibly warm.”

Combined with the help of Tuttle and Jacobson, the warm welcome of his future teammates makes Peksari confident in his decision.

“That is the reason that I chose Northern Iowa,” Peksari said. “I believe it is one of the best decisions I ever made.”

On the court, Peksari said he possesses a strong court vision and a high basketball IQ which allows him to elevate his teammates. In a press release from UNI, head coach Ben Jacobson also noted Peksari’s ability as a distributor.

"He is a big guard with great instincts and a highly competitive spirit,” Jacobson said. “Ege has shown that making the game easier for his teammates and winning are the two most important things for him. His success and experiences within Turkey and playing for his U16 National Team will help him make the transition to the college game.”

At the 2019 U16 European Championships, Peksari appeared in seven games for the Turkish National Team. Peksari averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds as Turkey went 3-0 in the group phase before being eliminated by Russia in the quarterfinals.

A native of Izmir, Turkey, Peksari said the main reason he wants to bring his talents to the United States lies in the opportunity to play basketball while getting an education.

“In Turkey, it is real hard to study in college and play basketball at the same time,” Peksari said. “In the States, it is much easier because there are better organizations and better schools. So, that is the reason I want to come over there to study and play.”

He continued, explaining that he has set some lofty personal goals for his time at UNI.

“I want to be the best version of myself,” Peksari said. “I want to improve myself…I want to get to know everything I can. I want improve myself in basketball and educationally. I want to be the best version of myself. That is the only goal I have.”

He said he is not nervous to make the 5,682 mile (9,144 km) move from Izmir to Cedar Falls, adding that playing in the Turkey Basketball League prepared him for life away from home.

“I was living away from my family,” Peksari said. “So, I am used to that. It is different from here to the States, though. I have never been to the States, so it will be an exciting adventure for me.”

However, before he joins the Panthers in the fall, Peksari said he has one more goal to accomplish at home--make the Turkey U20 National Team.

“I am at national team camp,” Peksari said. “So, things are real busy over here…I am at training camp for Turkey. We are preparing for the European Championship at the end of July. So, that is the only goal I have right now. My first focus is here right now.”

Having already represented his country before, Peksari said the opportunity brings him a great deal of pride.

“It means a lot,” Peksari said. “Turkey is not a big country like the United States…The people over here feel really proud of us. We are representing them against the world. So, it means a lot for me.”

