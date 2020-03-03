The Valley goes Green

Just hoopin’

Green’s response to a 34-point masterpiece against Drake offered a succinct catchphrase that describes his approach: “It’s just hoopin’, really.”

Panther fans have become accustomed to the type of creative shot-making Green has rehearsed countless times during solo workouts. Many of his highlight-reel moves have come from YouTube.

“I’d see something from an NBA game on YouTube and I’d practice those moves into a pull-up, to a step-back and kind of get creative with counters or different variations of stuff,” Green said. “I’d use my imagination.”

While plenty of athletes across a variety of sports try to emulate the greats, Green is one of the select few determined to invest the time necessary to pull it off.

“He wants to win so bad that whatever he can do to help us win, he’s going to do it,” Jacobson said. “That right now is the separator.”

Since college, Green’s focus has narrowed more toward Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum.