State of the UNI-on: A look at men’s hoops roster following key departures

A single tweet brought months of anxious waiting to an end for Panther nation as its star men's hoops player made his future plans clear.

Green did leave the door open for a possible return to UNI, but he will likely have suitors around the country if he withdraws from the draft.

Green’s announcement came just four weeks after fellow star Noah Carter announced his entrance into the portal. Carter ultimately ended up landing at the University of Missouri.

The duo of Carter and Green accounted for nearly 45% of the Panthers' total points scored last season.

Green and Carter also asserted themselves as mainstays in the Panther starting five. Green started all 31 games in which he appeared while Carter started 21 of 32 games with the fourth-most minutes played.

To add to the attrition, seniors Trae Berhow and Tywhon Pickford exhausted their NCAA eligibility. Pickford and Berhow represented another 20% of the total points scored and 61 starts in the 2021-22 season.

As the roster currently sits, the Panthers return 35% of points scored and 29% of starts during a regular season conference championship season.

However, this is not to say the cupboard is bare in Cedar Falls.

Losing its top three scorers will be difficult for UNI, but it also opens the door for talented youngsters on the roster to step up and show what they can do in an expanded role.

The first player that comes to mind is sophomore-to-be Bowen Born.

The guard earned conference Freshman of the Year honors after stepping up with 11.2 points per game and 2.3 assists per game after an injury sidelined Green for all but three games of the 2020-21 season.

In 2021-22, Born came off the bench to average 7.4 points and 1.9 assists in six less minutes than the previous season. His play garnered him conference Sixth Man of the Year honors.

The next player who will be tasked with filling an expanded role next season is another rising sophomore. Guard Nate Heise started all 32 games for the Panthers last year while averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and collecting 40 assists.

Another third-year sophomore with two years of on court experience in Cedar Falls, Heise asserted himself early, starting 21 games while averaging 7.6 points and 3.6 in 2020-21. Heise’s play during his true freshman season landed him on the MVC All-Freshman team.

Also at guard, the Panthers return junior-to-be Antwan Kimmons and redshirt freshman Landon Wolf.

Kimmons, or Spark Plug as Panther fans have come to call him, has appeared in 62 games in three season for UNI, averaging 2.8 points per game. However, in an expanded role in 2020-21, Kimmons averaged six points per game.

Wolf redshirted in 2021-22 and did not appear in any games, but chose UNI as a 3-star prospect after drawing interest from South Dakota, Wisconsin and Davidson.

Guard Trey Campbell out of Cedar Falls High School is the lone player currently committed in the class of 2022. As a senior, Campbell guided the Tigers to a 20-3 record while averaging 24.4 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

In Campbell, Panther fans will notice a number of similarities to the departing Green. At 6-foot-4, 170 pounds, Campbell will enter UNI with similar measurables to Green in his freshman season. The two also put up incredibly similar numbers in their final seasons at Cedar Falls High School.

This is not to say Campbell should be expected to fill Green’s shoes in year one, but simply point out the hard-to-miss similarities between the two.

At the forward spot, the Panthers have three scholarship players with experience.

Most notably, UNI returns Austin Phyfe, the most experienced player currently on the 2022-23 roster with 121 games played.

Phyfe, a UNI-legacy player from Waverly, suffered a season-ending injury in 2018-19 after appearing in seven games and struggled with complications from post-COVID syndrome (also referred to as long-haul COVID) last season.

Nonetheless, the 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward started seven games and appeared in 30 games last season. Although, the status of his health remains an unknown, Phyfe provides a veteran presence for a Panthers squad loaded with youth.

In addition to Phyfe, Tytan Anderson and Cole Henry provide experienced options in the Panther frontcourt.

A North Scott product, Anderson has averaged 9.1 minutes per game in his career, but he has seen the court in 41 games. He made the most of his opportunities, corralling 80 rebounds and scoring 77 points on an efficient 47.8% field goal percentage.

Henry will be entering his fourth season with the Panthers after redshirting in 2019-20. He has averaged 8.6 minutes across 43 games for the Panthers in his career. In limited action, the 6-foot-9 forward scored 89 points and collected 78 rebounds.

Additionally, Chase Courbat and Michale Duax both return following redshirt seasons in 2021-22. Both joined UNI as 3-star recruits in the 2021 recruiting class.

The Panthers will also have options in the transfer portal. As previously reported, UNI hosted Dayton big man Moulaye Sissoko, showing the Panthers’ willingness to delve into the portal to find help.

According to Stadium Basketball Insider Jeff Goofman, more than 1,250 scholarship players currently have their names in the portal, meaning there are options for UNI to shore up its roster before the beginning of next season.

Nonetheless, UNI returns a roster rife with talented youth and sporting experience in both the backcourt and frontcourt.

UNI also returns the conference coach of the year and with a .614 winning percentage across 16 seasons. With 321 career wins, Ben Jacobson will look to steer his revamped squad to its fifth NCAA tournament under his guidance.

With the players currently on the roster and an experienced coaching staff, Panther fans can rest assured that the cupboard is not bare.

