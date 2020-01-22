Southern Illinois holds off UNI, 68-66

Nothing can be taken for granted on the road in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Southern Illinois continued to defend its home court, holding off a spirited Northern Iowa comeback attempt to secure a 68-66 victory Wednesday night inside the Banterra Center.

Despite drawing double teams and struggling through the opening half, AJ Green led UNI’s late rally with the majority of his 14 second half points coming down the stretch.

Green hit a deep step-back 3-pointer from the Salukis’ logo to pull UNI within on with 9 seconds remaining. The Panthers then regained possession after a review showed Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domasek made contact with a loose ball before it went out of bounds.

UNI’s final shot was a contested baseline jumper by Green that missed off the rim and Eric McGill managed to tip the rebound out to prevent Isaiah Brown from getting a second chance look.

Freshmen guided Southern Illinois (10-10, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference) throughout this game.

Lance Jones and Trent Brown combined for seven 3-pointers to give the Salukis a commanding 55-39 lead midway through the second half.

SIU took advantage of 10 first half turnovers and led 28-26 at intermission.