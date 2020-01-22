You are the owner of this article.
Southern Illinois holds off UNI, 68-66
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Southern Illinois holds off UNI, 68-66

Nothing can be taken for granted on the road in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Southern Illinois continued to defend its home court, holding off a spirited Northern Iowa comeback attempt to secure a 68-66 victory Wednesday night inside the Banterra Center.

Despite drawing double teams and struggling through the opening half, AJ Green led UNI’s late rally with the majority of his 14 second half points coming down the stretch.

Green hit a deep step-back 3-pointer from the Salukis’ logo to pull UNI within on with 9 seconds remaining. The Panthers then regained possession after a review showed Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domasek made contact with a loose ball before it went out of bounds.

UNI’s final shot was a contested baseline jumper by Green that missed off the rim and Eric McGill managed to tip the rebound out to prevent Isaiah Brown from getting a second chance look.

Freshmen guided Southern Illinois (10-10, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference) throughout this game.

Lance Jones and Trent Brown combined for seven 3-pointers to give the Salukis a commanding 55-39 lead midway through the second half.

SIU took advantage of 10 first half turnovers and led 28-26 at intermission.

Trae Berhow kept the Panthers within striking distance early as he tallied 15 first-half points with eight during a 12-4 that cut UNI’s deficit to 25-24.

UNI again rallied in the second half with a 16-2 run that included 3-pointers from Green, Berhow and Spencer Haldeman, along with a pair of buckets off rolls inside by Austin Phyfe. Green and Berhow missed 3-point looks to tie, but UNI cut its deficit to 59-57 with 3:25 remaining on a Berhow basket inside.

Domask scored twice and Jones added a strong drive to push the Salukis advantage back to six before UNI rallied in the final minute.

This story will be updated.

UNI logo 2014

MVC standings

;Conf;Overal

;W;L;W:L

Loyola;6;1;14;6

Northern Iowa;5;2;16;3

Bradley;5;2;14;6

Drake;4;3;14;6

So. Illinois;4;3;10;10

Valparaiso;3;3;10;9

Missouri St.;3;3;9;10

Indiana St.;3;4;10;8

Illinois St.;1;6;6;13

Evansville;0;7;9;11

SIU 68, UNI 66

No Iowa;Min.;FG-A;FT-A;Reb;A;PF;TP

Berhow;40;8-11;1-2;9;2;1;22

Green;39;6-15;1-2;2;5;16

Phyfe;28;8-10;0-0;10;1;4;16

Brown;40;2-11;0-0;7;1;2;4

Haldeman;30;1-3;0-0;3;1;4;3

Kimmons;3;1-2;0-0;0;1;0;3

Pickford;7;1-2;0-0;1;0;1;2

McDonnell;9;0-2;0-0;4;1;2;0

Dahl;2;0-0;0-0;0;0;0;0

Carter;2;0-0;0-0;3;0;0;0

Team;;;;3

Totals;200;27-56;2-4;41;13;16;66

So. Illinois;Min.;FG-A;FT-A;Reb.;A;PF;TP

Jones;38;7-13;2-9;4;2;1;20

Benson;29;5-7;3-4;6;0;3;13

Domask;39;5-11;0-0;9;6;0;11

McGill;33;1-6;4-6;3;3;3;7

Francois;6;0-2;0-0;0;0;0;0

Brown;34;3-6;2-2;1;4;3;11

Davis;13;1-4;1-2;2;0;0;3

Gooch;8;1-4;0-0;0;0;0;3

Team;;;;1

Team;200;23-53;12-23;26;15;10;68

Northern Iowa;26;40 --  66

Southern Illinois;28;40 – 68

3-point goals – UNI 10-23 (Berhow 5-7, Green 3-7, Brown 0-3, Haldeman 1-2, Kimmons 1-2, Pickford 0-1, McDonnell 0-1). SIU 10-26 (Jones 4-7, Benson 0-1, Domask 1-1, McGill 1-4), Francois 0-2, Brown 3-6), Davis 0-1, Gooch 1-4).  Turnovers – UNI 16 (Green 6). SIU 6 (Domask 3). Steals – UNI 4 (Brown 2). SIU 8 (Benson 3). Referees – Owen Short, Mike O’Neill, Rick Crawford. Att. – 4,319.

