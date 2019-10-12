CEDAR FALLS --- University of Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson announced the hiring of Ike Hermer and Marc Sonnen to fill the roles of director of basketball operations and video coordinator, respectively, on Friday afternoon.
Hermer replaces Derrek Netten, who was named the president of Iowa Sports Supply over the summer. Hermer will oversee the day-to-day operations of the men’s basketball office, including the team's operating budget, travel, quality control, NCAA compliance, scheduling and fundraising.
Hermer has spent the last five years at the University of Minnesota, the last three as the assistant director of player personnel.
You have free articles remaining.
Sonnen replaces John Little, who left to take over as an assistant coach for the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate. Sonnen will film and break down practice and game film and assist the coaching staff with scouting reports. He will also assist in the creation of recruiting and highlight videos.
Sonnen was part of some of the biggest moments in UNI basketball history from 2009-2013, including UNI’s 69-67 win over No. 1 Kansas to help the Panthers reach the NCAA Sweet 16. He has spent the last five years coaching at the Minnesota School of Basketball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.