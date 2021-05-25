Seth Tuttle promoted to UNI assistant basketball coach

CEDAR FALLS – Head coach Ben Jacobson has opted to keep one of the University of Northern Iowa basketball program’s all-time greats on his staff.

Former all-American Seth Tuttle has been tabbed for an elevated role as an assistant coach, filling a vacancy created when associate head coach Kyle Green took a job on Iowa State’s staff this spring.

Tuttle worked as a graduate manager and then video coordinator the past three seasons following a professional basketball career in Europe.

"We are thrilled to add Seth as an assistant coach," said Jacobson. "As a player and most recently as our video coordinator Seth has brought great passion and energy to everything he's been a part of. His numbers as a player speak for themselves, but I'm most proud of who he is as a person, a teammate and a leader. He takes tremendous pride in our program, our university and our community which will continue to help him represent all of us at the highest level. I know Seth will be great in this role and he's ready to get to work"

