Seth Tuttle promoted to UNI assistant basketball coach

CEDAR FALLS – Head coach Ben Jacobson has opted to keep one of the University of Northern Iowa basketball program’s all-time greats on his staff.
Former all-American Seth Tuttle has been tabbed for an elevated role as an assistant coach, filling a vacancy created when associate head coach Kyle Green took a job on Iowa State’s staff this spring.
Tuttle worked as a graduate manager and then video coordinator the past three seasons following a professional basketball career in Europe.
"We are thrilled to add Seth as an assistant coach," said Jacobson. "As a player and most recently as our video coordinator Seth has brought great passion and energy to everything he's been a part of. His numbers as a player speak for themselves, but I'm most proud of who he is as a person, a teammate and a leader. He takes tremendous pride in our program, our university and our community which will continue to help him represent all of us at the highest level. I know Seth will be great in this role and he's ready to get to work"
"I am beyond excited to be hired as an assistant coach here at UNI" said Tuttle. "Being a former player I am aware of the tradition and passion that comes with being a part of UNI basketball. I don't take this opportunity lightly and can't wait to help continue the success this university and its fans deserve. I am thankful for being able to learn and work with Coach Jacobson and his staff these last two years. This is a dream come true and I cannot wait to get started."
One of the most decorated players in UNI history, Tuttle played for the Panthers under Jacobson from 2011- 2015. He helped UNI to a Missouri Valley Conference championship and an NCAA tournament victory over Wyoming. Tuttle was the MVC Freshman of the Year in 2012 and named first team All-MVC in 2014 and 2015 while being honored as the league's Larry Bird Player of the Year in 2015. Following the 2015 season Tuttle was named a second team all-American by the Associated Press and a third team all-American by USA Today.
Tuttle finished his career with UNI fourth in scoring (1,747 points) in team history. Tuttle is in the top 10 at UNI for field goals made (600), field goal percentage (57.6%), free throws made (508), and blocked shots (95). He also started in every game over his four-year career (136 games).
Following his collegiate career, Tuttle signed with the Miami Heat for the 2015 NBA Summer League. The former Panther then went on to play three seasons overseas in Germany and Belgium before returning to UNI in 2018.
This story will be updated.