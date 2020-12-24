Scheduling twist adds wrinkle to MVC basketball's opening weekend

CEDAR FALLS – Run it back.
The most common form of basketball competition takes place on playgrounds and inside rec centers. A losing team drafted by a captain often gets an opportunity for an instant rematch.
A similar concept is about to become a part of organized collegiate basketball.
When Missouri Valley Conference play begins on Sunday, men’s and women’s teams across the league will be using a pandemic-driven scheduling model that was last in place 100 years ago. Games will tip on back-to-back days against the same opponent.
The University of Northern Iowa men are set to begin play at 3 p.m. Sunday against Missouri State inside the McLeod Center. The second game of the series was moved back from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday due to a change in the MVC’s television schedule following the postponement of the Valparaiso-Bradley series after COVID-19 cases within the Crusaders’ program.
“I think most coaches, if not all, were in favor of this as the pandemic started to grow,” Missouri State coach Dana Ford said, addressing the league’s scheduling model. “In the beginning, very few coaches were in favor of this method. But as you see what’s going on around the country, we’re trying to do the best job we can getting our games in.”
While programs are familiar with playing on consecutive days during nonconference multi-team events and conference tournaments, consecutive games against the same opponent rarely happens.
This unique circumstance surfaced last season for UNI’s men with vastly different outcomes. The Panthers won at Drake, 70-43, on the final day of the regular season before losing to the Bulldogs, 77-56, six days later in the opening round of the MVC tournament.
“We have given as much thought as we can to playing the same opponent back-to-back days,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “That’s going to be different. We may have to think a little bit differently as to how we approach that.”
Some teams may enter a series with a different game plan in place for the second day, while for others it may just come down to trying to execute better on day two.
“I think we’re going to see both,” Jacobson said. “We’ll see some teams that really stick to what they do and try to do it better in the second game. I think we’ll see some teams that do things differently – maybe play more zone in one of the two games, maybe some things offensively if they’ve got some things that they can do that are different enough in one of the two games.”
While Ford already enters games with a back-up defense as an option, new looks may be extended into the second game. He anticipates this league filled with veteran coaches and players will make adjustments.
“If we’ve ever spent one day practicing it, then it’s definitely on the table,” Ford said. “I would have to imagine that there will be some adjustments made overnight, walkthrough situations, to try to give yourself the best chance to get something on what we’re calling that back-nine game.”
It remains to be seen to what extent two-game series will impact the standings within a league that has featured increasing parity on the men’s side in recent years.
UNI split four of its nine series and swept five opponents en route to a regular season championship in 2020. Drake and Loyola split the title with six losses during league play the previous season. Second-place Southern Illinois had seven conference losses behind three-loss Loyola in 2018.
Timing and depth may also go a long way towards deciding a conference champion. During a season with plenty of variables, coaches like Jacobson are simply trying to control what they can control.
“The injury part of it is going to be what it’s going to be so I haven’t given much a lot of thought to that, and I won’t,” Jacobson said.
SCOUTING THE BEARS: Junior college transfer Keaton Harvey, a versatile and talented 6-foot-7 defender, joins returners Isiaih Mosley, Gaige Prim, Ja’Monta Black and Jared Ridder within Missouri State’s starting five.
The Bears’ first five games were canceled due to COVID-19 protocol and the team is 3-0 entering its first road trip. Point guard Demarcus Sharp and 7-foot center Dawson Carper have returned to practice this week and may be available in a restricted capacity against UNI if all goes well.