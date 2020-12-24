Scheduling twist adds wrinkle to MVC basketball's opening weekend

This unique circumstance surfaced last season for UNI’s men with vastly different outcomes. The Panthers won at Drake, 70-43, on the final day of the regular season before losing to the Bulldogs, 77-56, six days later in the opening round of the MVC tournament.

“We have given as much thought as we can to playing the same opponent back-to-back days,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “That’s going to be different. We may have to think a little bit differently as to how we approach that.”

Some teams may enter a series with a different game plan in place for the second day, while for others it may just come down to trying to execute better on day two.

“I think we’re going to see both,” Jacobson said. “We’ll see some teams that really stick to what they do and try to do it better in the second game. I think we’ll see some teams that do things differently – maybe play more zone in one of the two games, maybe some things offensively if they’ve got some things that they can do that are different enough in one of the two games.”

While Ford already enters games with a back-up defense as an option, new looks may be extended into the second game. He anticipates this league filled with veteran coaches and players will make adjustments.