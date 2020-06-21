Roommates Pickford, Phyfe provide brotherly leadership

Until then, growth will be player led. UNI’s coach is a firm believer that it takes veteran leadership for teams to reach their potential. When the most experienced players genuinely like being around each other and know how to work together, that can elevate the group to another level.

“The piece that can really put it over the top is the friendships, the camaraderie, the chemistry amongst that group of your upperclassmen,” Jacobson said. “Ty and Phyfe have been close friends since the first day they got together here on campus and it’s remained that way. Their friendship has continued to get stronger.”

Pickford and Phyfe’s trajectory certainly is trending upward after experiencing highs and lows together throughout their careers. Pickford suffered a foot fracture prior to his sophomore year, while Phyfe was forced to take a medical redshirt that season after battling through fainting spells.

“We were able to help each other out and get each other through stuff when we needed,” Pickford said. “If I was on crutches and I couldn’t do anything, he would go to the store for me. That just means a lot. … He was there for me and willing to do whatever to help me get back and feel like I’m not in this alone.