CEDAR FALLS — Redek Born could not imagine himself anywhere else.

So, when it came time for the Norwalk junior to decide on which college to further his academic and basketball career, Northern Iowa was a “no-brainer.”

It also does not hurt that his older brother, Bowen, recently finished his third year at UNI as the leading scorer of the Panthers men’s basketball team.

“UNI has always been my first choice,” Born said. “Because of Bowen, I have gotten to see a side of things normal people do not usually get to see. The coaching staff and how Bowen has been treated is incredible. Knowing a little about them and the culture was cool.

“When it got to be my opportunity, it was kind of like no-brainer.”

Born said he heard from South Dakota, Penn, South Dakota State, Furman and a myriad of Division II programs during his recruitment, but his first offer—Northern Iowa—proved too good to pass up.

“It is such a great opportunity and I am super excited,” Born said. “UNI is the perfect place for me to fit in and play in the Missouri Valley. So, I am super excited.”

According to Born, he will start his career with UNI as a walk-on and redshirt during his freshman season, giving him the chance to be a teammate with Bowen for the first time in both of their careers.

Redek said he only got to see the court once with his brother during the summer before his eighth grade year and Bowen’s senior year, but looks forward to them both being Panthers.

“It would mean a lot,” Born said. “I think Bowen is going to plan on taking his fifth year…The plan for me is to redshirt my first year. So, I probably will not be able to play on the court with him, but even to be able to be in practice with him and be around him for a whole year is going to be really cool.”

Once he is able to get on the court, after his redshirt season, Born said he looks forward to doing whatever the team needs out of him to win.

“I am a good passer,” Born said. “I bring a lot of energy. My shot is getting better—I feel like I am a good scorer in high school and AAU. But, my game is probably going to look a little different in college.”

“I have been described as a winner. That is a good description because I feel like I do bring a lot to the table that people do not actually see, but that helps win basketball games.”

As a junior at Norwalk High School, Born averaged 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while leading the Warriors to the Class 4A state tournament. Norwalk fell in the quarterfinals to West Des Moines Valley, the eventual state champions, 63-48.

The season earned him a spot on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State First team.

His junior campaign also demonstrated marked improvement for the 6-foot-3 guard over his sophomore campaign. Born improved his field goal percentage from 36.45 to 50.5%, three-point percentage from 31.0% to 40.4% and increased his points per game by 5.4, rebounds by 3.3 and assists by 1.0.

He also said he recently developed a great passion for basketball and desire to play college basketball.

“Recently, I have been more enamored to play college basketball,” Born said. “It is something I really enjoy. I love going to practice every day. I love working out and getting better.

He emphasized that he is “super excited” to continue developing and doing everything that he loves at the “perfect fit” on and off the court.

“UNI is such a great school outside of basketball,” Born said. “That helped me make my decision. Basketball is not the only thing…I felt like that was really a place I could see myself fit in with the team, the coaches and, outside of that, just being in Cedar Falls.”

“When I say ‘the perfect fit,’ it is everything—not just basketball.”