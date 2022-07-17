Pieces in place on the court for Panthers in coming season

The starting five will have a new look when the Northern Iowa men’s basketball team starts its season against the University of Dubuque at home on November 2.

With 70% of all starting experience and 75% of conference starting experience gone from last season, head coach Ben Jacobson will look to both returning players and newcomers to slot into the starting lineup.

Three players, AJ Green, Trae Berhow and Tywhon Pickford, graduated and left the program. Two others, Noah Carter and Antwan Kimmons, departed via the transfer portal. Despite representing the least experience of those departing the program, Jacobson noted the importance of both Carter and Kimmons.

“Noah had three great years with our team,” Jacobson said. “He was terrific. As a freshman, some games he played more than others, there were three, four or five times in conference play where Noah and Antwan were a big reason why we won…He is going to be a guy that we are going to miss along with Antwan.”

Combined those five players accounted for 67% of the Panthers’ points, 57% of assists and 53% of rebounds during the 2021-22 season.

However, beyond the court, Jacobson said each played a vital role on the team.

“You think about the three of them and you think about Noah and Antwan and that number gets up to five young guys that have been awesome for our program,” Jacobson said. “All five of them were heavy contributors. Not just the points, rebounds, assists and other things that come with it, but the comradery. Those five guys have been around here for a long time.”

From a statistical standpoint, the Panthers task to replace the production of five players with starting experience seems herculean. However, Jacobson explained that, for the most part, the answers exist on the Panthers’ roster.

To replace Carter’s production, Jacobson said he will look to a sophomore who has played in both seasons since joining UNI in 2020.

“Tytan Anderson is a guy…that is going to move in and he is going to play a lot,” Jacobson said. “They are different kind of players. Noah was a better, more natural offensive player, scorer. Tytan is, at the same age, a better defender, better rebounder, but does not score the ball the way that Noah did…We are excited about Tytan being able to step into that spot.”

Jacobson added that Anderson would have been a bigger factor in the Panthers’ plans last season had Berhow and Pickford not returned for another season due to COVID.

“Tytan Anderson has a ton of versatility, plays his tail off…and highly productive when he has played for us” Jacobson said. “With Trae and Tywhon…coming back, Tytan did not play as much this past year. But, he is a guy that we feel great about.”

Also in the frontcourt, the Panthers return redshirt senior Austin Phyfe from Waverly-Shell Rock. The two-year starter suffered from long-haul COVID which limited his availability last season. Jacobson said his status for next season remains uncertain as he continues to work back from the condition.

“He loves being here,” Jacobson said. “He really wants to finish his career healthy and being the guy that he is on the basketball floor…He loves this place, he loves his teammates, he loves this program and he is such a great young guy…If Phyfe is all-the-way healthy, it gives us—what we think—is one of the best big guys in the country.”

In replacing potentially the biggest loss in junior guard AJ Green, the Panthers will look to another pair of players who have plenty of experience in Nate Heise and Bowen Born.

“Nate has been a two-year starter,” Jacobson said. “Bowen was freshman of the year. Bowen was sixth man of the year this past year…We have got a great place to start with Bowen and Nate in the backcourt.”

Next season will also provide opportunities for a few players with limited exposure since joining the Panthers.

“When [Cole Henry] has had opportunities, he has really done a good job for us as a skilled five man,” Jacobson said. “[He] really handles the ball, passes the ball. He had a couple really good games for us this past year…James Betz has played sparingly, but he can really shoot it. He can play at the center position. He can play at the power forward position.”

Additionally three players, Landon Wolf, Michael Duax and Chase Courbat, return after taking a redshirt season.

“Landon Wolf is a guy we see as a scorer,” Jacobson said. “He can really shoot it. He has a scorer’s mentality…He had some practices, last year, where we all looked around and said ‘Wow.’ He having some pretty good workouts year.”

Jacobson described Duax as a ‘really good catch and shoot’ shooter and ‘a really good straight-line driver’ who defends hard and rebounds on both ends. For Courbat, Jacobson said he expects him to ‘be good at the defensive end of the floor’ and sees him as a crucial rebounder on both ends moving forward.

Beyond returning players, the Panthers welcome scholarship recruits Trey Campbell from Cedar Falls and Ege Peksari from Izmir, Turkey and walk-ons Charlie Miller and Hunter Jacobson.

Jacobson said Campbell, the 2022 Courier Male Athlete of the Year, has been ‘very good’ during the team’s summer workouts.

“Trey Campbell is the one most ready, in terms of our incoming guys,” Jacobson said. “Trey is really good with the basketball in his hands. He has great feet, he has great hands, his vision is really good. Timing, in terms of finding guys and helping guys play better, is really, really good.”

Peksari has yet to make the move to Cedar Falls from Turkey according to Jacobson because he is in Montenegro for the 2022 FIBA U20 European Championship.

“Ege is playing with his under-20 national team,” Jacobson said. “It looks like he will be one of their starting guards…When you make your national team at that age, you are a pretty good player. Ege is doing well…He is 6’ 4”, plays with a point guard mentality, but he has enough size that he can play different positions in the backcourt…His feel for the game is very good.”

Jacobson said, due to the roster shake-up, the Panthers focused on working as a unit during the offseason.

“We have spent more time in team workouts,” Jacobson said. “There are some summer where we do more on the individual side…and put a lot of our four hours of the eight into the individual stuff…We have spent more time in full team workouts. It has gone well for us.”

Getting off to a strong start will be crucial for the Panthers. According to Jacobson, the Panthers schedule provides ample opportunity for UNI to make its case for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament if they do not win the Missouri Valley Conference.

“It is a really good one,” Jacobson said. “It does what we want—exactly what we want it to do—which is having the games that can put us in position to get an at-large bid…You have got to win the games, but we have the right games on the schedule. I love our schedule. I think it is going to be great.”