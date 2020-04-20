Pickford's defense will play a crucial role in UNI's success

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has players capable of replicating one of the nation’s most efficient offenses whenever basketball resumes this fall.

The Panthers will be armed with Missouri Valley Conference Larry Bird Player of the Year AJ Green entering his junior season alongside first team all-conference double-double machine Austin Phyfe. Trae Berhow — one of the nation’s most accurate 3-point shooters for the majority of the last season — is back as a senior within an offense that finished 16th nationally with an average of 1.079 points per possession.

UNI’s most important player, however, may be someone who averaged 16 minutes off the bench his junior campaign. Panthers’ coach Ben Jacobson is hopeful that Tywhon Pickford will be able to step into the role vacated by graduating MVC Defensive Player of the Year Isaiah Brown.

Ultimately, UNI’s success could come down to improving on a defense that ranked 106th nationally after allowing 0.956 points per possession. It won’t be easy without Brown on the court.

“Isaiah covered a lot of ground,” Jacobson said. “He covered up for a lot of things with his communication, with his effort. There’s a big hole to fill.