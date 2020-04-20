Pickford's defense will play a crucial role in UNI's success

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has players capable of replicating one of the nation’s most efficient offenses whenever basketball resumes this fall.
The Panthers will be armed with Missouri Valley Conference Larry Bird Player of the Year AJ Green entering his junior season alongside first team all-conference double-double machine Austin Phyfe. Trae Berhow — one of the nation’s most accurate 3-point shooters for the majority of the last season — is back as a senior within an offense that finished 16th nationally with an average of 1.079 points per possession.
UNI’s most important player, however, may be someone who averaged 16 minutes off the bench his junior campaign. Panthers’ coach Ben Jacobson is hopeful that Tywhon Pickford will be able to step into the role vacated by graduating MVC Defensive Player of the Year Isaiah Brown.
Ultimately, UNI’s success could come down to improving on a defense that ranked 106th nationally after allowing 0.956 points per possession. It won’t be easy without Brown on the court.
“Isaiah covered a lot of ground,” Jacobson said. “He covered up for a lot of things with his communication, with his effort. There’s a big hole to fill.
“We’re counting on Ty to come in whenever we would get back, this summer or the fall, and immediately step into that spot. He’s shown that he can do some of those same things defensively. Now we need him to do it for longer and we need him to do it every practice and every game.”
A Minneapolis native, who set the school’s freshman rebounding record, Pickford ranked second on UNI’s team in boards per minute his junior season after playing through injury as a sophomore.
Pickford’s on-ball defense — along with growth from returning perimeter defenders Green and Berhow — could go a long ways towards positioning the Panthers to defend their regular season MVC crown.
“I’m confident in Ty, I’m confident in AJ, I’m confident in Trae that they understand we’ve got some work to do there,” Jacobson said.
UNI’s coach points towards 6-foot incoming sophomore guard Antwan Kimmons as another valuable returning contributor on the defensive end of the floor.
“In Antwan’s minutes we saw what kind of disruptive force he can be defensively,” Jacobson said. “He’s going to fight like crazy to be on that floor more often. He’s not afraid to stick his nose in there and battle.
“There’s no question we’re going to see more of Antwan. In a short amount of time he’s proven to his teammates that he can impact the game at that end.”
With just four upperclassmen on UNI’s active roster, there figures to be a large battle royal for minutes and roles among the program’s newcomers and second-year players.
Forwards Noah Carter and James Betz joined Kimmons as players who saw court time as true freshmen. Cole Henry, Evan Gauger and Derek Krogmann are coming off redshirt years. Guards Bowen Born and Nathan Heise join forward Tytan Anderson and walk-on Drew Daniel as options within the incoming freshman class.
“There’s a number of guys in that group of incoming freshmen, redshirt freshmen and sophomores, and I think you’ve got a lot of guys there that are not afraid of competition,” Jacobson said. “They’re going to bring their best every day and we’ll let those guys sort it out.”
In addition to the battle for minutes complementing Green in the backcourt, Betz and Henry will each bring different options backing up Phyfe at center.
“They’re very different,” Jacobson said. “James has got a better base and he’s physically strong and he’s got an ability to bang around better than what Cole would.
“But what Cole does bring is a skill level that we think can really help us at the offensive end — a guy at that spot that can handle the ball the way he does and pass it the way he does, he would give us a different kind of guy there.”
Success is the word that comes to Jacobson’s mind with assessing his incoming freshman class.
Born, Anderson and Daniel each made state tournament runs in Iowa this past season, while Heise has played varsity basketball since his eighth grade year within a very successful program in Minnesota.
“Winning at a high level is hard, and in order to get that done that takes work,” Jacobson said. “We’ve got guys coming in that understand what you do day to day, how hard you work day to day, how hard you work outside of practice. … They’ve demonstrated that in their high school careers. I think that’s the first impact we’re going to have day to day. We’ve got guys that really, really love to work.”
