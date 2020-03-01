Phyfe secures first Player of the Week honor

Basketball
- University of Northern Iowa redshirt sophomore center Austin Phyfe has taken ownership of the paint entering postseason play.
The Waverly native's continued growth garnered recognition from the Missouri Valley Conference league office on Sunday afternoon. Phyfe has secured his first career MVC Player of the Week honor.
UNI's center helped the Panthers secure an outright MVC regular season championship with 17 points and 18 rebounds during Sunday's 27-point victory at Drake. The 18 rebounds matched his career high and are a single-game school record against a MVC opponent.
Prior to Sunday's finale, Phyfe was an efficient 5-for-6 from the field with 10 points during UNI's won over Evansville in its final home game on Wednesday.