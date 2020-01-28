Phyfe brings coveted interior presence for UNI

“It’s just a league in which we try to play through the post, and as long as I’ve been a part of it, it’s probably something you have to have in order to win it. “

UNI coach Ben Jacobson points out Phyfe’s impact has gone well beyond the efficient shooting and strong rebounding numbers he’s put up. Phyfe protected the rim with a career-high four blocked shots on Sunday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Austin is getting almost a double-double every night for us,” Jacobson said. “His activity level is one of the things that I’ve touched on a lot. He brings so much more to the table than the numbers.

“He’s a high energy guy. That rubs off on teammates and has an impact on the feel in practice and on the bus. It matters when the game is being played, and if it’s a game like yesterday, and he’s got a smile on his face.”

OFFENSIVE LULL: UNI’s offense went through another slump during Sunday’s overtime win over Loyola. The Panthers were held without a field goal from the 9:30 mark of the second half until Trae Berhow’s 3-pointer with 2:04 remaining.

Jacobson said there wasn’t enough ball movement, pace and player movement on offense during that stretch.