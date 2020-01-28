Phyfe brings coveted interior presence for UNI

CEDAR FALLS — A pair of heavyweight fights were taking place inside the paint of Northern Iowa’s McLeod Center and Drake’s Knapp Center on Sunday afternoon within the Missouri Valley Conference.
While UNI center Austin Phyfe and Loyola’s Cameron Krutwig were exchanging haymakers, Drake’s 7-footer Liam Robbins was battling Missouri State’s recent starting lineup addition in 6-foot-8, 250-pound Gaige Prim.
“There’s a lot more teams playing through the post than maybe in some years past,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said during Monday’s MVC teleconference. “It’s kind of exciting. A lot of good, young bigs, as well.”
Prim, who has dealt with a lingering leg injury, worked his way into the starting lineup and finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds during Missouri State’s narrow 71-69 loss at Drake. He’ll face another tough assignment against UNI’s Phyfe at 6 p.m. on Wednesday inside the McLeod Center.
Phyfe is averaging 12.9 points and Prim 12.8 points through eight league games.
“I think our league traditionally has been a league in which interior guys get an opportunity to put up big numbers,” Missouri State coach Dana Ford said, after pointing out Phyfe is one of the league’s top players. “We’re one of the slowest-paced leagues in the country. I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that we get big, skilled, physical post players that can score with their back to the basket.
“It’s just a league in which we try to play through the post, and as long as I’ve been a part of it, it’s probably something you have to have in order to win it. “
UNI coach Ben Jacobson points out Phyfe’s impact has gone well beyond the efficient shooting and strong rebounding numbers he’s put up. Phyfe protected the rim with a career-high four blocked shots on Sunday.
You have free articles remaining.
“Austin is getting almost a double-double every night for us,” Jacobson said. “His activity level is one of the things that I’ve touched on a lot. He brings so much more to the table than the numbers.
“He’s a high energy guy. That rubs off on teammates and has an impact on the feel in practice and on the bus. It matters when the game is being played, and if it’s a game like yesterday, and he’s got a smile on his face.”
OFFENSIVE LULL: UNI’s offense went through another slump during Sunday’s overtime win over Loyola. The Panthers were held without a field goal from the 9:30 mark of the second half until Trae Berhow’s 3-pointer with 2:04 remaining.
Jacobson said there wasn’t enough ball movement, pace and player movement on offense during that stretch.
“It’s my fault we just got stuck,” UNI’s coach related. “I didn’t do a good enough job of helping the guys get into some stuff that gets the ball moving a little bit more.”
TURNOVER CONCERNS: After securing another MVC Player of the Week honor, AJ Green was trapped as frequently as he’s been all season during Wednesday’s loss to Southern Illinois. He finished with a total of 13 turnovers versus eight assists during last week’s games.
“He’s going to work through it,” Jacobson said. “He’ll make his adjustments and that number will come down from the last two games.”
PICKFORD AT FULL HEALTH: UNI guard Tywhon Pickford missed practice with illness early last week and only played seven minutes against Southern Illinois. He managed 13 minutes off the bench Sunday, but Jacboson said he’s back to full health.
2019-20 UNI men's basketball coverage
Here's the Courier's coverage of UNI men's basketball this season:
CEDAR FALLS – Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni left the McLeod Center early.
UNI completed a challenging road trip with a decisive win Thursday night at Grand Canyon.
Northern Iowa found itself in another fight to the finish Tuesday at 24th-ranked Colorado.
UNI's basketball team faces a pair of challenging tests this week at Colorado and Grand Canyon.
The UNI men's basketball team checked everything off its list Monday in a rout of Division III Luther.
A.J. Green was cool in the clutch and UNI pulled off a win over South Carolina Wednesday night at the Cancun Classic.
UNI had West Virginia on the ropes with a 15-point lead midway through the second half Tuesday, but the Panthers couldn't protect it.
UNI's basketball team puts its 6-0 record on the line tonight when it faces West Virginia in the Cancun Challenge.
UNI took care of Cornell Wednesday and will take a 6-0 record to Cancun next week.
UNI junior Trae Berhow went on a record-tying scoring binge Tuesday at the McLeod Center.
UNI is 4-0 with room to grow early in its men's basketball season.
Northern Iowa needed overtime to finish off Northern Colorado Saturday at the McLeod Center.
Northern Iowa’s offense has been hot and cold three games into this basketball season. But the Panther defense has kept its opposition on ice.
Two different versions of Northern Iowa's offense were displayed on the two-toned court inside Northern Illinois’ Convocation Center Saturday.
Finding points against one of the nation’s top returning defenses was the challenge Northern Iowa’s basketball team encountered Tuesday.
UNI opens its men's basketball season tonight against a high-profile Old Dominion team in the McLeod Center.
Austin Phyfe is intent on treasuring every moment he spends on the basketball court this upcoming season.
What takes place on the practice floor will go a long way toward determining UNI's success on the basketball court this season.
Austin Phyfe is back to his old self for the UNI men's basketball team, and that's good news for the Panthers.