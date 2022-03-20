Panthers' season ends in second round of NIT

The final buzzer sounded on the UNI men’s basketball season as the Panthers fell to BYU 90-71 on Saturday night.

For a close-knit, high character team, the second round loss in the National Invitational Tournament marked the end of a rollercoaster season filled with ups and downs.

From an NIT berth seeming unreachable when UNI started 4-7 through the first two months of the season to a regular season MVC championship, the Panthers showed the makeup of their team.

Panthers head coach Ben Jacobson said UNIs intangibles allowed them to shake off their slow start and finish the season strong.

“We got a lot better, our offense got a lot better, our defense got a lot better, but that is not why we won the regular season championship,” Jacobson said. “We won because of who these guys are.”

Jacobson specifically mentioned the comradery, trust, and confidence his team played with as the key factors in delivering the regular season crown to Cedar Falls. He credited the leadership of seniors Tywhon Pickford and Trae Berhow along with veterans Austin Phyfe and AJ Green.

“That group of four was great,” Jacobson said.

In Saturday nights game, the Panthers’ character was on full display.

UNI jumped out to an early 20-10 lead with 13:28 on the clock. However, a 7-0 run allowed BYU to tie the game at 22-22.

Despite the run, UNI continued battling on both ends of the court. With the lead changing hands nearly every possession, the Panthers showed they would not back down on the road.

Trailing by eight points with three seconds until halftime, Berhow managed to draw a foul on a three-point attempt. Berhow hit all three free throws to bring the Panthers within five points. The halftime score of 47-42 in favor of BYU showed the efficiency of both squad’s offenses.

In the second half, UNI’s offense cooled off while the Cougars stayed hot. A nearly five minute long scoreless stretch allowed BYU to build a commanding lead that ultimately led to the Cougars victory, but the Panthers’ effort never wavered.

Jacobson attributed the offensive struggles more so to UNI’s inability to stop the BYU offense.

“The biggest thing offensively that slowed us down was not being able to get some stops,” Jacobson said. “We did not get enough stops from the 10 minute mark of the first half to the rest of the way.”

UNI allowed BYU to shoot 52.2 percent from the field. The Cougars also hit 16 threes in route to a 19-point, 90-71 victory.

Following the season ending loss, Jacobson said his reflections centered on the accomplishments of the team in spite of the early season struggles, injuries and illness.

“How much these guys accomplished, the difficulty of winning a regular season championship—We were able to do coming off a really challenging November and December,” Jacobson said. “To get things in the right direction…it happened because of who these guys are.”

On the season, the Panthers won 20 games while averaging 74.5 points per game and holding opponents to 71.0 points per game.

