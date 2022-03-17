Panthers rebound from MVC exit in NIT first round, Green moves up scoring list

UNI’s semifinal loss to Loyola Chicago in the MVC tournament possessed the potential to derail the Panthers heading into the National Invitational Tournament.

The Panthers fell short of their NCAA Tournament goal, they lost to an opponent that they beat a week earlier and they failed to make a field goal for the final 15 minutes of the contest.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said as much during his media availability on Monday, March 14.

“When the NCAA tournament gets taken off the table, it takes a couple of days,” Jacobson said.

However, at the first practice following the loss, Jacobson said he felt his team moved past the loss well.

“I was really proud of the way the guys practiced,” Jacobson said. “They had done a good job Sunday and Monday working through getting beat in the semis.”

In practices leading up to the Panthers’ first round matchup with the Saint Louis Billikens, Jacobson and the team focused on the opportunity at hand in the NIT.

“We talked about moving on to the next good thing,” Jacobson said. “The next good thing is being in the NIT with a good team.”

In addition to having a strong team, Jacobson noted the importance of playing at Madison Square Garden. One of the most famous arenas in the world, The Garden holds a special place in basketball culture. Colloquially known as the “Mecca of Basketball,” MSG hosts the final two rounds of the NIT.

Jacobson said he has used the opportunity to play at MSG to motivate the Panthers.

“The best part about the NIT is at the end of it you get to go to Madison Square Garden,” Jacobson said. “When we got back to practice…we talked about it every day for the first four, five days we were together—the NIT, but more about Madison Square Garden. We talked about basketball, or otherwise, some of the greatest events that have taken place at Madison Square Garden.”

On Wednesday, UNI travelled back to St. Louis, the location of the MVC tournament, for the first round of the NIT. In their matchup with the Billikens, the Panthers seemed determined to put the loss behind them for good.

In the first half, senior forward Trae Berhow and junior guard AJ Green combined for seven three-pointers as the Panthers exploded for 11 triples. With the offense clicking on all cylinders, the Panthers took a 43-38 lead at halftime.

After halftime, the Panthers offense slowed slightly, but an improved defensive effort allowed UNI to capitalize on a seven-minute long scoreless stretch from the Billikens. During that stretch, the Panthers outscored Saint Louis 20-0 to jump out to a massive 24-point lead, 77-53.

The Panthers cruised through the final six minutes of action to beat the Billikens 80-68.

Green scored a game high 21 points while adding four rebounds and three assists. Sophomore forward Noah Carter also scored in double figures as he added 19 points with five assists and four rebounds. Berhow finished with 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting from deep and seven rebounds.

UNI finished the game with 16 made threes while shooting 28-for-58 from the field as a team.

“This team is built that way,” Jacobson said. “Tonight we made a lot of them. Making 16 or 17 threes is a lot to make in a game…This team is built to make a lot of threes…Our offense was good all night.”

At 6:39 of the second half amid the 20-0 run, Green connected on a three-pointer to move in sole possession of fourth place on UNI’s all-time scoring list. The triple moved the junior past current Panthers’ assistant coach Seth Tuttle, who played for UNI from 2011 to 2015.

“One of the things, from a coaching standpoint, you always love seeing your guys rewarded for working hard,” Jacobson said. “AJ is a tremendous worker. He was that way before got to our place. He has continued to be that same way. He always wants to get better. His determination is off the charts. His dedication to the game is second to none. He just wants to win.”

UNI will take on the BYU Cougars in the second round of the NIT in Provo, Utah on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m. The game will be available on ESPN+ with a subscription.

