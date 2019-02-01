Try 1 month for 99¢
Northern Iowa's Luke McDonnell, left, and Trae Berhow pressure Southern Illinois' Kavion Pippen during a Jan. 5 game at the McLeod Center.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

The Courier's University of Northern Iowa men's basketball beat writer Nick Petaros reviews last week's win over Evansville and closely-contested loss at first place Loyola with Cedar Rapids Gazette correspondent Cole Bair

If you're unable to listen below, click here.

This episode also analyzes where UNI sits at the midway point of the conference season.

