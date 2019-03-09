ST. LOUIS – Ben Jacobson feels one of the best compliments that can be given to a person moving from one phase in life to the next is that he cared.
The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball coach acknowledged earlier this week that he’s never had a player care more about his program than Wyatt Lohaus.
Hours of practice time added up to a performance that will go down in UNI basketball lore Saturday in the semifinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. Lohaus scored a career-high 27 points, capped by a game-winning, coast-to-coast drive with two seconds remaining as UNI prevailed over Drake, 60-58.
The Panthers (16-17) have become the second sixth seed in tournament history to reach the title game. They’ll meet Bradley (19-14), a 53-51 winner over defending champion Loyola, at 1 p.m. Sunday.
UNI is attempting to secure its fifth tournament title in the last 11 years. Lohaus’ 27-point effort ranks third among the program’s all-time single game MVC tournament leaders.
“He’s been as good as anybody that we’ve had in this tournament in the two games so far,” Jacobson said, with the emotion of a coach who couldn’t be more proud to see his senior’s work rewarded. “I love it. I love it. He’s put a lot into this.”
A Drake team (24-9) that tied for the league’s regular-season title battled UNI for every second of this game without two players who were instrumental in securing the tournament’s No. 2 seed.
All-freshman team guard D.J. Wilkins suffered a season-ending injury prior to the start of tournament play, and first-team all-MVC center Nick McGlynn went down with a tournament-ending MCL sprain seven minutes into Friday’s quarterfinal victory over Illinois State.
True freshman 7-footer Liam Robbins of Davenport drew his first start at center, and versatile twin guards Anthony and Tremell Murphy helped set the tone on both ends of the court. Anthony Murphy finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Tremell Murphy added 13 points and three boards.
“We didn’t hang our head low,” Anthony Murphy said. “We came out fighting. We never give up. We just love to compete.”
Added MVC Coach of the Year Darian DeVries, “I told them in the locker room what they’ve done to establish a culture long term for what we want to do, for a head coach in his first year, I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys.”
A Drake team that led the MVC in points per game used its defense to take an early advantage.
Anthony Murphy’s five consecutive free throws helped build a 31-28 halftime edge. The Bulldogs then converted off a pair of turnovers during a 10-3 run that turned a two-point deficit into their largest lead of the second half, 42-37, with 11:33 remaining.
A UNI team that was outscored 12-2 in the paint over the first half, relied on Lohaus’ mid-range jumper as its most stable source of offense. Trae Berhow added a pair of 3-pointers and 12 points, and AJ Green took 12 shots to score eight as the third-leading contributor.
Lohaus, who finished 12 of 21 from the field, hit back-to-back jumpers to cap a 13-2 run and give the Panthers a 50-44 lead with 7:15 left in the game. Drake answered with a 9-0 go-ahead run as Noah Thomas found multiple paths to the basket. Lohaus countered by scoring inside, and later gave UNI a 54-53 lead after a pair of free throws with 3:47 to play.
The lead changed hands two more times from there with a pair of ties. Panther center Luke McDonnell recorded a timely blocked shot on Tremell Murphy to protect a two-point lead with 42 seconds left.
A shot clock violation call after a wild scramble at mid-court gave Drake another chance. Tremell Murphy tied the game on a spin move with eight ticks on the clock. Without a timeout, Lohaus quickly took the entry pass the length of the court for a layup. Noah Thomas’ half-court bank shot at the buzzer missed off the rim.
“It was just kind of trying to pick up speed and get downhill,” Lohaus said. “I think they kind of flexed out to our shooters. It left a driving lane open and I just tried to push it down as hard as I can. The lane cleared up for me for the layup.”
Derailed by injuries after playing on NCAA Tournament teams his first two seasons, Lohaus has traveled a long road back to the MVC title game.
“Everything we’ve battled through this year, and every experience I’ve had the five years that I’ve been here, to have a chance now to play to get back to the NCAA Tournament, it’s a phenomenal feeling,” Lohaus said. “I’m just really proud of our this team.”
Fourth-year junior Luke McDonnell said the chemistry within this group is reminiscent of the Panthers’ squad that won the MVC tournament title his first year in the program.
Accessing Lohaus’ play, McDonnell added, “You could definitely tell he’s a senior out there playing. He always gives everything he’s got, but he was giving just a little more and it’s awesome to see.
“He’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever met. Every shot he makes, he’s worked for. ... Even in high school, he would just work his tail off all the time. He’s a gym rat so he deserves every point he gets.”
UNI 60, Drake 58
NORTHERN IOWA (16-17) — McDonnell 1-3 2-3 4, Green 3-12 0-0 8, Lohaus 12-21 2-3 27, Berhow 3-6 4-5 12, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Dahl 0-0 0-0 0, Pickford 1-2 0-0 2, Haldeman 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 23-52 8-11 60.
DRAKE (24-9) — Robbins 1-2 1-2 3, T. Murphy 5-10 3-6 13, Thomas 4-11 0-0 8, A. Murphy 4-9 5-5 16, Ellingson 4-9 0-0 8, Pilipovic 1-6 0-0 3, Sturtz 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 22-52 9-13 58.
Halftime — Drake 31-28. 3-point goals — N. Iowa 6-20 (Green 2-5, Berhow 2-5, Haldeman 1-3, Lohaus 1-6, Brown 0-1), Drake 5-18 (A. Murphy 3-6, Sturtz 1-1, Pilipovic 1-5, Ellingson 0-1, Thomas 0-5). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — N. Iowa 29 (McDonnell, Berhow 6), Drake 25 (A. Murphy 10). Assists — N. Iowa 10 (Green, Haldeman 4), Drake 10 (Thomas 3). Total fouls — N. Iowa 12, Drake 16. A — 7,884 (21,000).
