Panthers count their blessings

Inside the McLeod Center, UNI finished a perfect 16-0 and drew the program’s first two sellouts since top-ranked North Carolina came to town early in the 2015-16 season.

A stretch of three wins over the final week of the league play allowed these Panthers to secure a banner in the McLeod Center rafters as the program’s first MVC regular season champion in a decade. Still, there were important games left to play.

Sacrifice is the word that comes to the front of Jacobson’s mind when he thinks of a senior class that worked so hard to put the program back into the postseason, only for that opportunity to be taken away.

“From a competitive standpoint they did a terrific job,” Jacobson said. “What I appreciate the most is sacrifice and what it meant to them to be a part of this program and put our program in a better position going forward and raise the bar.

“The standards have been raised again by this group and that ultimately is what makes the difference going forward. What did your seniors do to raise the bar? Did they do their job? These guys did their job.”