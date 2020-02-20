On UNI: Thursday's game at Indiana State and NCAA at-large chances

Gazette correspondent Cole Bair and Nick Petaros of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier begin episode 48 analyzing UNI’s overtime loss at Loyola-Chicago Saturday night. Our discussion includes offensive mishaps and the impact, if any, of extended minutes for the starters.
We wonder how much of an effect, if any, a protective face mask might have on AJ Green as he heals from a broken nose.
We circle back on the Panthers’ rotations and look ahead to Thursday night’s game at Indiana State, and cap the podcast analyzing NCAA Tournament at-large chances and what remains on UNI’s schedule.