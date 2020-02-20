On UNI: Thursday's game at Indiana State and NCAA at-large chances
0 comments
top story

On UNI: Thursday's game at Indiana State and NCAA at-large chances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gazette correspondent Cole Bair and Nick Petaros of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier begin episode 48 analyzing UNI’s overtime loss at Loyola-Chicago Saturday night. Our discussion includes offensive mishaps and the impact, if any, of extended minutes for the starters.

We wonder how much of an effect, if any, a protective face mask might have on AJ Green as he heals from a broken nose.

We circle back on the Panthers’ rotations and look ahead to Thursday night’s game at Indiana State, and cap the podcast analyzing NCAA Tournament at-large chances and what remains on UNI’s schedule.

UNI logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News