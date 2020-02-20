On UNI: Thursday's game at Indiana State and NCAA at-large chances

Gazette correspondent Cole Bair and Nick Petaros of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier begin episode 48 analyzing UNI’s overtime loss at Loyola-Chicago Saturday night. Our discussion includes offensive mishaps and the impact, if any, of extended minutes for the starters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

We wonder how much of an effect, if any, a protective face mask might have on AJ Green as he heals from a broken nose.

We circle back on the Panthers’ rotations and look ahead to Thursday night’s game at Indiana State, and cap the podcast analyzing NCAA Tournament at-large chances and what remains on UNI’s schedule.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0