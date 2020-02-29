On UNI podcast: Previewing UNI's regular season finale
0 comments
top story

On UNI podcast: Previewing UNI's regular season finale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nick Petaros of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier and Gazette correspondent Cole Bair begin episode 49 of the On UNI Podcast recapping Northern Iowa's 84-64 win over Evansville that clinched the Panthers (24-5, 13-4) at least a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship.

We analyze Noah Carter's play as a small ball 5-man and look at some of the MVC Tournament scenarios that are still possible.

We cap the podcast previewing UNI's regular season finale set for Saturday night at Drake (18-12, 8-9).

Listen on Soundcloud here.

UNI logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News