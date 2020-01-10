On UNI podcast: How UNI won in atypical fashion over Indiana State

Nick Petaros of The Courier and Cole Bair of The Gazette are back for another week of the On UNI Podcast.

We begin by discussing Northern Iowa’s 68-60 home win over Indiana State Tuesday night and how it got that win in atypical fashion. We discuss UNI’s three freshmen having good-sized roles in Tuesday’s win, how the rotation might change as a result going forward, the Panthers’ improved rebounding and defending without fouling against the Sycamores.

We wonder how much playing time could be in store for freshman forward James Betz, who’s now played in 10 of UNI’s 15 games.

We analyze Saturday’s UNI (13-2, 2-1) game at Missouri State (8-8, 2-1) and check back in on the Panthers’ NCAA Tournament at-large chances.

You can subscribe to the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.