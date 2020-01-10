On UNI podcast: How UNI won in atypical fashion over Indiana State

Nick Petaros of The Courier and Cole Bair of The Gazette are back for another week of the On UNI Podcast.
We begin by discussing Northern Iowa’s 68-60 home win over Indiana State Tuesday night and how it got that win in atypical fashion. We discuss UNI’s three freshmen having good-sized roles in Tuesday’s win, how the rotation might change as a result going forward, the Panthers’ improved rebounding and defending without fouling against the Sycamores.
We wonder how much playing time could be in store for freshman forward James Betz, who’s now played in 10 of UNI’s 15 games.
We analyze Saturday’s UNI (13-2, 2-1) game at Missouri State (8-8, 2-1) and check back in on the Panthers’ NCAA Tournament at-large chances.
You can subscribe to the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.
2019-20 UNI men's basketball coverage
Here's the Courier's coverage of UNI men's basketball this season:
WCF Courier sports writer Nick Petaros joins The Gazette's Cole Bair, and we begin by recapping Northern Iowa's 76-70 Missouri Valley Conference-opening loss at Illinois State Tuesday afternoon.
CEDAR FALLS – Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni left the McLeod Center early.
UNI completed a challenging road trip with a decisive win Thursday night at Grand Canyon.
Northern Iowa found itself in another fight to the finish Tuesday at 24th-ranked Colorado.
UNI's basketball team faces a pair of challenging tests this week at Colorado and Grand Canyon.
The UNI men's basketball team checked everything off its list Monday in a rout of Division III Luther.
A.J. Green was cool in the clutch and UNI pulled off a win over South Carolina Wednesday night at the Cancun Classic.
UNI had West Virginia on the ropes with a 15-point lead midway through the second half Tuesday, but the Panthers couldn't protect it.
UNI's basketball team puts its 6-0 record on the line tonight when it faces West Virginia in the Cancun Challenge.
UNI took care of Cornell Wednesday and will take a 6-0 record to Cancun next week.
UNI junior Trae Berhow went on a record-tying scoring binge Tuesday at the McLeod Center.
UNI is 4-0 with room to grow early in its men's basketball season.
Northern Iowa needed overtime to finish off Northern Colorado Saturday at the McLeod Center.
Northern Iowa’s offense has been hot and cold three games into this basketball season. But the Panther defense has kept its opposition on ice.
Two different versions of Northern Iowa's offense were displayed on the two-toned court inside Northern Illinois’ Convocation Center Saturday.
Finding points against one of the nation’s top returning defenses was the challenge Northern Iowa’s basketball team encountered Tuesday.
UNI opens its men's basketball season tonight against a high-profile Old Dominion team in the McLeod Center.
Austin Phyfe is intent on treasuring every moment he spends on the basketball court this upcoming season.
What takes place on the practice floor will go a long way toward determining UNI's success on the basketball court this season.
Austin Phyfe is back to his old self for the UNI men's basketball team, and that's good news for the Panthers.
If you find Missouri Valley Conference basketball a mystery these days, you're not alone.
University of Northern Iowa basketball fans won’t have to wait long to see the Panthers in action against NCAA Division I competition this season.
Bowen Born, a skilled 5-foot-11 Norwalk point guard with basketball in his blood, has decided to continue his career at the University of Northern Iowa.
VICENZA, Italy — Northern Iowa’s basketball team picked up its second win in as many days on Sunday, with another impressive shooting performa…
WATERLOO — Experience and continuity are two factors that could provide Northern Iowa’s basketball team with an advantage within a Missouri Va…
LAKE CITY, Minn. — Lake City basketball coach Greg Berge witnessed the growth of the University of Northern Iowa’s most recent commit firsthand.
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Once he reopened his college search last week, Antwan Kimmons didn’t take long to find a fit.