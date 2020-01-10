You are the owner of this article.
On UNI podcast: How UNI won in atypical fashion over Indiana State
On UNI podcast: How UNI won in atypical fashion over Indiana State

010720kw-uni-basketball-04

UNI's Tywhon Pickford goes for a layup during Tuesday night's game against Indiana State.

 KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

Nick Petaros of The Courier and Cole Bair of The Gazette are back for another week of the On UNI Podcast.

We begin by discussing Northern Iowa’s 68-60 home win over Indiana State Tuesday night and how it got that win in atypical fashion. We discuss UNI’s three freshmen having good-sized roles in Tuesday’s win, how the rotation might change as a result going forward, the Panthers’ improved rebounding and defending without fouling against the Sycamores.

We wonder how much playing time could be in store for freshman forward James Betz, who’s now played in 10 of UNI’s 15 games.

We analyze Saturday’s UNI (13-2, 2-1) game at Missouri State (8-8, 2-1) and check back in on the Panthers’ NCAA Tournament at-large chances.

You can subscribe to the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

Staff Writer

Courier staff writer (currently politics) from 2007-2012 and from 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa Associated Press Media Editors award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018).

