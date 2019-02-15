Try 1 month for 99¢
021319bp-uni-southern-illinois-03

Northern Iowa's Shandon Goldman takes a shot under pressure by Illinois State's Milik Yarbrough during game action at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

How UNI men's basketball handled Illinois State:

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments