Northern Iowa star AJ Green to undergo surgery on his right hip

CEDAR FALLS -- A little more than seven weeks after having surgery on his left hip, Northern Iowa star guard AJ Green is scheduled to have surgery on his right hip Tuesday with the same specialist in Colorado.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson confirmed the news Monday during his weekly media availability.

“The rehab on the left hip went very well,” Jacobson said. “When he went out for a follow-up, the doctor told them he felt great about how it was coming along.”

Jacobson said AJ and his family told him Tuesday’s surgery is similar, but not exactly the same as the one performed on his left hip.

The 6-foot-4 Green, who is the reigning Larry Bird Missouri Valley Conference player of the year, initially felt pain in UNI’s game with the St. Mary’s on Nov. 26 in the Panthers’ season-opening Crossover Classic at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Green scored 24 points in 37 minutes the following day against Utah State, but the pain continued to bother the junior. Upon returning from Sioux Falls, Green underwent an MRI and was evaluated in both Cedar Falls and Iowa City by specialists before having the procedure performed on the hip the week of Dec. 14 in Colorado.