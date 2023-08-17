CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa's men's basketball forward Austin Phyfe announced his medical retirement from basketball on Thursday.

The decision from the 6-foot-9 forward from Waverly comes after two years of medical hardships which held him out of the 2022-23 season and limited him in the 2021-22 season.

Diagnosed with pulmonary embolism in June 2022, Phyfe underwent emergency surgery to remove blood clots from his lungs.

"Since then, I have been working with doctors to decide the next best step for my health," Phyfe said, in a press release. "After many tests, meetings, appointments, and doctor recommendations, I am still on blood thinners making it dangerous to compete. Therefore, my wife, family, and I have decided that it is best for me to medically retire from basketball. This was not an easy decision to make, as I love the game of basketball and wish it could have ended on a higher note, but this is the best decision for my long-term health."

According to a press release from UNI, Phyfe intends to remain involved with the men's basketball program and graduate from the university in the fall.

Phyfe appeared in 121 career games for the Panthers since his freshman season in 2017. He averaged 7.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and ends his collegiate career with UNI's highest career field-goal percentage of 60.4% (minimum 100 shots made).

In his final season in an active role, Phyfe also surpassed his father Steve's career points mark as a Panther. Steve Phyfe spent three season at UNI from 1987-90, scoring 912 points in the purple and gold. With six points in an MVC quarterfinal victory over Illinois State, Phyfe surpassed his father and concluded his career with 923 points as a Panther.

"I am beyond thankful for all of the support from Panther Nation over all of my years, especially the past couple throughout my health concerns," Phyfe said. "You truly are the best fans out there, and I have loved wearing Northern Iowa on my jersey. I also need to give a big thank you to my wife, family, teammates, and the coaching staff, especially Coach Jake, for all of the time and support they have given me along the way. I am looking forward to staying around the team and university this upcoming season in a new role. I am truly thankful and lucky to be in such a great place. Go Panthers!"

The Missouri Valley Conference honored Phyfe in April of 2023 with the MVC Most Courageous Award which is awarded to a former or current student athlete, coach or university that demonstrates an unusual courage in the face of hardship.

In the press release, UNI head coach Ben Jacobson described himself as proud of Phyfe in making this decision which he noted "was not an easy" one for him.

"It has been an extremely challenging two years for Austin, especially the past 14 months as he has worked to regain his health and pursue a way back to playing one more time," Jacobson said. "We are so grateful that his health is terrific and he's on a great path from a health standpoint."

Jacobson continued and said that from being in an off-the-bench role to being a first team All-MVC player in 2019-20, Phyfe always gave his absolute best "as a friend and teammate."

"Austin has always been someone we can all count on for leadership, a positive attitude, his big smile, and willingness to lend a hand," Jacobson said. "Fortunately, Austin will remain with us in a new role and will continue to have a meaningful impact on our players and program. I want to thank Austin on behalf of his teammates, our staff and Panther Nation. He leaves his playing days as one of the best players to wear the Panther uniform and one of the finest young men I know. We love you big fella!"