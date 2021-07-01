Northern Iowa locks in men's basketball coach Ben Jacobson through 2028-29 season

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa men's basketball coach Ben Jacobson has signed a contract extension that locks up the four-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year through the end of the 2028-29 season.

Jacobson is the winningest coach in UNI history with 301 victories and a .605 winning percentage. Under his guidance, the Panthers have earned three regular-season MVC titles, including the 2019-2020 season and four Arch Madness championships.

Under his guidance, the Panthers have made four trips to the NCAA tournament and qualified for post-season play eight times, including the legendary 2010 second-round win over Kansas and a Sweet 16 run. The Panthers also advanced to the round of 32 during the 2014-15 and the 2015-16 season.

He is the only coach in MVC history to pick up two wins over a number-one ranked team. Three UNI players have earned the Valley's Larry Bird Player of the Year trophy. He has a 160-110 (.593) record in the Valley.

Two Panthers, Adam Koch and A. J. Green, have been named the MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Koch also earned the prestigious NCAA Post Graduate Scholarship. UNI men's basketball ended the spring 2021 semester with a 3.10 team GPA.