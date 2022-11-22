Northern Iowa comeback falls short against Grand Canyon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Northern Iowa nearly erased a 14-point halftime deficit Tuesday afternoon before falling to Grand Canyon University in the Hall of Fame Classic at T-Mobile Arena, 69-27.

UNI (1-3) trailed by as much as 16 in the second half but steadily chipped away at the Antelopes (4-2) lead.

Twice late in the game the Panthers pulled to within two and the second with 23 seconds left after Bowen Born made a pair of free throws to pull UNI to within 68-66 and then the Panthers had a shot at the lead.

After the second free throw make by Born, UNI’s full-court pressure resulted in a GCU turnover as Trey Campbell came up with the steal, but his 3-point attempt hit the back of the rim and bounced out. Derek Krogmann got his hands on the ball but hit tip missed for the tie.

After GCU took a 3-point lead on Gabe McGlothan free throw, UNI had 11 seconds left to attempt a tying 3-pointer, but Born was fouled with under a second to go. He made the first free throw, and intentionally missed the second and Tytan Anderson’s tip attempt at the buzzer was no good.

Anderson led the Panthers with his third double-double of the season has he scored a career high 18 points and matched his career high with 12 rebounds.

“I’m really proud of how these guys fought to the end…it just shows a lot about our team on how we are fighting back, clawing back whatever way we can,” Anderson said on UNI’s post-game radio show. “The outcome wasn’t good, but there are a lot of things good to look at and be happy about.”

Born led all UNI players with 19 points, while Michael Duax had 11 and Trey Campbell 10. Campbell also had three assists, two steals, a solo blocked shot and two assisted blocked shots.

In his post-game radio comments, UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said two things that concerned him coming into the weekend came back to bite the Panthers in back-to-back losses.

Monday in a 75-69 loss to San Francisco where UNI gave up a double-digit lead in the second half, the Panthers didn’t play great transition defense giving up several transition 3-pointers when the Dons rallied.

Tuesday, it was defensive rebounding. In building a 41-27 first-half lead, the Antelopes recorded nine offensive rebounds and scored 19 second chance points. For the game, GCU out-scored UNI, 24-2, in second-chance points.

McGlothan led GCU with 13 points and 18 boards, five offensive rebounds. Yvan Ouedraogo had four offensive rebounds.

“That part was great,” Jacobson said of his team’s fight in the second half. “They have been that way…this group has been good about that stuff so not surprised by it but still good to see them battle that way.

“It is just the…the guys know because we have been talking about it for a while…block outs you get a rebound and execute…ahh...the game was really hard in the first half because we weren’t in position to guard, we didn’t block out and didn’t execute so the game is hard.

“But our guys battled like crazy in that second half.”

UNI is off until it hosts Northern Illinois Saturday at the McLeod Center with a 1 p.m. tip-off.