No. 8 seed Drake stuns MVC champion UNI

ST. LOUIS -- A large contingent of fans in purple tried to turn a spark into a flame inside St. Louis’ Enterprise Center.

Once that fire finally surfaced for the University of Northern Iowa early in the second half, Drake doused it to complete the biggest upset in the history of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

UNI went scoreless over a 10-minute stretch of the second half after cutting a 17-point first half deficit to two. Drake’s point guard Roman Penn provided separation during the drought and finished with 26 points to secure the Bulldogs’ stunning, 77-56, victory Friday afternoon.

UNI (25-6) now must come to grips with a memorable season that included potential for an NCAA Tournament bid possibly ending in the NIT.

Drake (20-13) recovered from a 70-43 home loss to its in-state rival six days prior by shooting 50% from the field with eight 3-pointers. The Bulldogs are the first 8 seed to defeat a 1 seed in this tournament.

Drake knocked down 6 of 10 first half 3-pointers and led by as many as 17 points 15 minutes into the game.