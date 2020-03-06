No. 8 seed Drake stuns MVC champion UNI

ST. LOUIS -- A large contingent of fans in purple tried to turn a spark into a flame inside St. Louis’ Enterprise Center.
Once that fire finally surfaced for the University of Northern Iowa early in the second half, Drake doused it to complete the biggest upset in the history of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
UNI went scoreless over a 10-minute stretch of the second half after cutting a 17-point first half deficit to two. Drake’s point guard Roman Penn provided separation during the drought and finished with 26 points to secure the Bulldogs’ stunning, 77-56, victory Friday afternoon.
UNI (25-6) now must come to grips with a memorable season that included potential for an NCAA Tournament bid possibly ending in the NIT.
Drake (20-13) recovered from a 70-43 home loss to its in-state rival six days prior by shooting 50% from the field with eight 3-pointers. The Bulldogs are the first 8 seed to defeat a 1 seed in this tournament.
Drake knocked down 6 of 10 first half 3-pointers and led by as many as 17 points 15 minutes into the game.
Everything Drake threw up went in over the first half. Anthony Murphy matched his career high with connections on all three attempts from distance. Noah Thomas’ first 3-pointer placed the Bulldogs up 18-8 nine minutes into the game before Roman Penn’s long 2-pointer capped an 8-0 run that placed Drake up 33-16 with 4:20 left in the first half.
UNI scored the final five points to cut its halftime deficit to 43-33 after making just 35% of its first half shots.
Austin Phyfe instantly provided UNI with a layup to open the second half and later outworked a host of Bulldogs for a three-point play that cut the Panthers’ deficit to two, 46-44, with 12:36 remaining. The Panthers had four chances to either tie or take the lead miss their mark before Drake answered back with an 18-0 slow run over a 10-minute stretch.
Penn, who knocked down multiple shots from the perimeter, capped off the signature play. Anthony Murphy dove to retrieve and loose ball before Penn knocked down a 3-pointer with 8:38 remaining.
