New-look Panthers click against NAIA St. Ambrose

“It explains this year,” Berhow said. “You’ve got to kind of go with the flow and take the hits. Coach Jake says there’s a lot of uncontrollable things that will happen this year, so you’ve got to roll with the punches.”

With Green and Kimmons absent for the near future, true freshman Bowen Born now has more weight to carry on his shoulders. Born backed up a strong debut tournament against quality NCAA Division I opponents last week with 16 points, a pair of assists and no turnovers during Friday’s game against St. Ambrose.

During a stretch of three possessions in the first half, Born’s skill was on display as he finished a coast-to-coast layup, added another basket through contact in the paint and then knocked down a quick release 3-pointer. His playmaking helped UNI build a 45-16 lead just over 15 minutes into the game.

“We’ve been adjusting to things,” Born said. “With the pandemic everybody has been kind of on edge and it’s kind of been the moral of our team. Whoever we’ve got on the court that’s who we’re going to run with.

“It was nice to have Trae back but a little bit of an adjustment on the court today. It felt different. At the end of the day we’re just going out there with the team we’ve got and hoping to win.”