New-look Panthers click against NAIA St. Ambrose

CEDAR FALLS – Storylines off the court took overshadowed the action on the court Friday night as Northern Iowa hosted St. Ambrose in its home men’s basketball opener.
For the first time in three seasons, UNI’s top scoring threat AJ Green wasn’t starting in the backcourt. Back-up point guard Antwan Kimmons sat diagonal from Green along the baseline bench before returning to his hometown to begin an indefinite leave of absence.
On the court, the new-look Panthers saw senior Trae Berhow make his season-debut following COVID-19 protocol while redshirt freshman Evan Gauger played 25 minutes during the first significant action of his career.
UNI combined efficient offense with a defense that took advantage of 22 turnovers during a 98-53 victory over St. Ambrose.
Berhow led the Panthers with a balanced stat line of 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal. His smooth catch-and-release form netted four of six attempts from distance as UNI finished 10-for-27 from 3-point range.
In addition to Green and Kimmons' recent departures from the rotation, transfer Goanar Mar’s eligibility waiver appeal to the NCAA was denied and freshman Tytan Anderson remains out with a knee injury.
“It explains this year,” Berhow said. “You’ve got to kind of go with the flow and take the hits. Coach Jake says there’s a lot of uncontrollable things that will happen this year, so you’ve got to roll with the punches.”
With Green and Kimmons absent for the near future, true freshman Bowen Born now has more weight to carry on his shoulders. Born backed up a strong debut tournament against quality NCAA Division I opponents last week with 16 points, a pair of assists and no turnovers during Friday’s game against St. Ambrose.
During a stretch of three possessions in the first half, Born’s skill was on display as he finished a coast-to-coast layup, added another basket through contact in the paint and then knocked down a quick release 3-pointer. His playmaking helped UNI build a 45-16 lead just over 15 minutes into the game.
“We’ve been adjusting to things,” Born said. “With the pandemic everybody has been kind of on edge and it’s kind of been the moral of our team. Whoever we’ve got on the court that’s who we’re going to run with.
“It was nice to have Trae back but a little bit of an adjustment on the court today. It felt different. At the end of the day we’re just going out there with the team we’ve got and hoping to win.”
While Born was already a starter before Green’s injury and Kimmons’ departure, UNI coach Ben Jacobson is confident his rookie is equipped to adjust to a spotlight that is now going to shine a little brighter.
“He’s ready for it,” Jacobson said. “He loves to play. He’s got a great bounce in his step. He’s not scared. His teammates already got a ton of confidence in his ability to make plays and make shots. It’s a lot for a true freshman, but he’s ready.”
As UNI experimented with new rotations, Born showed an ability to play off point for a stretch of the second half in which Tywhon Pickford brought the ball up the court. Inside, sophomore reserve center James Betz tallied 14 points while his classmate Noah Carter got to the free throw line and added six field goals for 17 points.
“Defensively we’ve got to be more active and talk more,” Berhow said. “Freshmen and sophomores didn’t play a lot of minutes last year. They’re coming in and getting a lot of experience. … We need to be a lot more active and have a lot more grittiness. Grabbing rebounds, me personally I missed a couple today.”
With so much going on in the lives of his players, Jacobson has seen genuine concern and support from members of UNI’s roster for their teammates dating back to Anderson’s injury last month.
“There’s been a lot of support,” Jacobson said. “We’ve got a great group and they’re willing to lean on each other.”
GREEN UPDATE: After feeling pain in his hip during UNI's second game against Saint Mary’s, Green played through the pain the following day against Utah State. He got an MRI upon the team’s return from Sioux Falls, saw a doctor in Iowa City and another local doctor. Those doctors have also reached out to other specialists in attempt to gather more information.
Green could end up either trying to rest, rehab and play through the injury or undergo season-ending surgery. Prior to the Saint Mary’s game, hip issues had never limited Green from competing or practicing.
“His hips, just generally speaking, have always been a little bit tight,” Jacobson said. “He’s always worked hard on his stretching and things, but it’s never been anything where he has felt pain.”
GAUGER’S DEBUT: Gauger, a redshirt freshman from Indianola, currently finds himself in the rotation. He’d been in and out of practice with patella tendinitis over the past six weeks, but Jacobson noted that Gauger has moved around well the last couple of days.
During Friday’s game, he had a pair of spectacular passes that were in line with the high level of passing Jacobson has seen out of Gauger in practices dating back to last season.
“I thought he moved around pretty good tonight,” Jacobson said. “The thing we saw with him is he’s got great footwork and he showed it.”
RICHMOND UNCERTAINTY: While Richmond has paused team activities in accordance with COVID-19 protocol, UNI’s Wednesday road game currently remains intact. Jacobson and Richmond coach Chris Mooney talked earlier this week.
“We’ll be talking again (Saturday) to see where they’re at with their COVID protocol to see if that game is still going happen,” Jacobson said. “Right now that game is on as scheduled.”
BERHOW’S WEDNESDAY ROAD TRIP: Trae Berhow tried to appear in the Panthers' season-opening tournament after undergoing COVID-19 protocol.
“I got cleared Wednesday from the doctor,” Berhow said. “Then I drove two hours to try and get there, but then they (tournament officials) wouldn’t let me come so Coach Jake said I have to turn around. I tried my hardest to get there and help them out, but I was pretty frustrated just watching on the screen.”
