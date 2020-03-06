NCAA waiting game begins for UNI

That happened again on Friday. UNI cut a 17-point deficit in the first half down to 10 by halftime and two early in the second half. Drake then managed to pull away during the Panthers’ longest scoring drought of the season that stood near 10-minutes.

"We did some things that are out of whack in this game," UNI senior Isaiah Brown said. "But we’ll watch film from this because we also have more basketball to play."

Fifth-year senior Spencer Haldeman was a member of UNI’s most recent NCAA tournament team in 2016 during his redshirt year. He sees some similarities between this year’s Panthers and the group that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament on Paul Jesperson’s buzzer-beater.

“The way we compete is similar to how we were freshman year,” Haldeman said. “I think our (2020 NCAA) resume is good. We’ve played a lot of good teams tough. We’ve beat a lot of good teams, but that’s out of our control now. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

National bracket experts have UNI (25-6) currently sitting squarely on the bubble. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projects the Panthers to take a ticket to Dayton to play in the First Four as the last NCAA qualifier. CBS Sports analyst Jerry Palm responded “not good” when someone on Twitter asked him how he was feeling about UNI’s at-large chances.