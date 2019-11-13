CEDAR FALLS -- University of Northern Iowa men's basketball head coach Ben Jacobson couldn't be more excited about the three high school players who signed national letters of intent with the Panthers Wednesday.
Nate Heise, a 6-foot-4 guard from Lake City, Minn., Tytan Anderson, a 6-6 forward from North Scott High in Eldridge, and 5-11 guard Bowen Born of Norwalk officially put their commitments in writing.
"What a great day for our program," said Jacobson. "We are adding three terrific young guys to our hoops family. Ty, Bo and Nate have all demonstrated the discipline, determination and toughness it takes to impact the people around them.
"We are getting three very good basketball players, but more importantly high character young men."
Heise has led his Lincoln High team to the last two Minnesota state tournaments, averaging 22 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season as a junior. He was named Hiawatha Valley League Player of the Year, all-state and all-state tournament.
"We got a really good one in Nate," said Jacobson. "He has a little bit of everything in his game. He has a tremendous feel for passing, shoots it with great range, handles the ball and has a tremendous competitive nature."
Anderson was a second-team all-stater last season at North Scott after averaging 13.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
"I love watching Ty play," noted Jacobson. "He's willing to fight and scrap for every possession. He wants to guard the other team's best player and refuses to back down from any challenge. Ty also brings versatility to the offensive end of the floor."
Born earned second-team all-state honors as a sophomore and first-team honors last season when he made the all-tournament team at state following a runner-up finish by Norwalk. Born averaged 27.3 points. 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals.
"Bo is one of the best we've seen in our state in a long time," said Jacobson. "He is a relentless worker and has a tremendous passion for the game, his teammates and for winning."
UNI women's basketball
Tanya Warren signed six prospects for the Panther women's program, all from the state of Iowa.
The group features 5-10 Cedar Falls High point guard Emerson Green, 6-1 forward Grace Boffeli of North Scott High, 6-1 forwad Maya Gyamfi of Urbandale, 5-9 guard Kayba Laube of Marion, 5-6 guard Maya McDermott of Johnston and 6-3 center Taryn Scheuermann of Van Buren High.
"This is an incredible day for our basketball program," said Warren. "These six young women are very talented, proven winners and each is passionate about the game.
"They are all very excited to become a part of our Panther family and have the potential to do some extremely special things over the next four to five years."
Volleyball
UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen signed 6-foot setter Tayler Alden of Oconomowic, Wis., 6-foot middle hitter Olivia Tjernagel of Waconia, Minn., and 6-foot outside hitter Megan Witte of Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
"Each of them are incredible athletes with great work ethic, a hunger to compete and have a high commitment to academics, all of which are important to our program," said Petersen. "We are thrilled to have each of them and their families become members of the Panther family."
ISU women's basketball
Iowa State signed a group rated as high as seventh nationally, including four consensus national top 100 prospects. It's the highest-rated class in the program's history.
The four signees are 5-10 guard Lexi Donarski of La Crosse, Wis., 6-foot guard Kylie Feuerbach of Sycamore, Ill., 5-10 guard Aubrey Joens of Iowa City and 5-10 guard Emily Ryan of Claflin, Kansas.
Other signings
Volleyball: Akacia Brown (Cedar Falls), Mississippi State, Alayna Yates (Cedar Falls), Dayton, Avery Kroll (Waterloo West), Northern State, Lauren Lilly (Cedar Falls), Mount Mercy.
Golf: Jack Moody (Cedar Falls), UNI
Softball: Allison Schaffer (Waterloo West), Upper Iowa
Track and field: Mackenzie Michael (Cedar Falls), Oklahoma State
