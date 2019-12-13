{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS --- Tickets go on sale today for the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament March 5-8 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

All-session tickets (nine games) start at $175 and are available through the Enterprise Center box office or TicketMaster (www.ticketmaster.com).

