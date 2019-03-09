Try 3 months for $3

ST. LOUIS – UNI senior Wyatt Lohaus drove the length of the court for the game-winning layup with two seconds left as the Panthers have secured a trip to the Missouri Valley Conference title game with a thrilling 60-58 victory over Drake.

UNI will face Bradley 1 p.m. Sunday in pursuit of its fifth MVC tournament title in the last 11 years.

Lohaus finished with 27 points on 12 of 21 shooting. Trae Berhow added 12.

UNI erased a 7-0 deficit when Trae Berhow knocked down a 3-pointer and added a long jumper before Green found Spencer Haldeman for an open 3 that put the Panthers up 10-9 with 14:23 left in the first half.

A pair of Panther turnovers allowed Drake to regain the lead after Garrett Sturtz scored off a steal and forward Antonio Pilipovic knocked down an uncontested 3-pointer for a 15-12 advantage. The Bulldogs stretch their edge to five before UNI responded with jumpers from Wyatt Lohaus and Green, who then put the Panthers up 24-23 with his second 3-pointer at the 6:25 mark.

Drake’s Anthony Murphy made five consecutive free throws and his team took a 31-28 lead into halftime.

UNI took a 34-32 lead on Wyatt Lohaus’ second pull-up jumper of the second half, but Drake freshman Garrett Sturtz answered with a 3-pointer and Anthony Murphy followed with a connection from distance as the Bulldogs took a five-point lead after a 10-3 run.

Jumpers by Lohaus and Haldeman gave UNI a brief 43-42 lead. The Panthers went up 50-44 after two more shots fell from Lohaus, but Drake answered with a 9-0 run with Noah Thomas scoring the final three on drive.

The lead changed hands three times and tied twice from there before Lohaus’ clutch play.

