ST. LOUIS — Marques Townes can recall passing out flyers in the student dorms prior to the start of last season in an attempt to drum up interest for game day. When he returned from the Final Four in San Antonio, Chicago’s skyline was lit up with Loyola maroon and gold and words of support for the Ramblers.
“I feel like this city has embraced us,” Townes said Wednesday, as players and coaches returned to postseason tournament host St. Louis for the Missouri Valley Conference media day. “That’s what we wanted. Now the whole world knows who we are.”
In the first season following the departure of 2013 Final Four qualifier Wichita State from the MVC to the American Conference, the league’s second-newest addition Loyola has kept the Valley on the national radar. MVC schools are 9-0 in NCAA Tournament first-round games since 2012, but the league hasn’t placed multiple teams into the field since UNI and Wichita State both qualified in 2015.
Loyola coach Porter Moser has drawn attention in interviews with national media, addressing the challenges league schools face trying to build a competitive and fair nonconference schedule.
“It’s been tough, but it’s not just tough for Loyola, it’s tough for all the Valley,” Moser said. “Ask Jake (UNI head coach Ben Jacobson) that question for the last 10 years. ... It’s getting harder. You’ve just got to focus on what you can control. You’ve got to try to get the best schedule you can, but at the end of the day you’re going to have to win games.”
Jacobson’s UNI program is one of under 50 remaining nationally that has yet to release a complete schedule.
“We don’t have the home games this year,” Jacobson said, after noting he’s trying to bring one more team into the McLeod Center. “We’ve got some good neutral site games. We’ve got some good road games. It’s getting late, obviously there isn’t much out there right now. We’ll see where that ends.”
With 37 of 50 starters returning, the optimism coaches have when they speak about their teams and conference this time of year may be more than lip service. Last year’s MVC semifinalists Southern Illinois, Illinois State and Bradley return at least four starters and key bench pieces, while Loyola has three starters back, including MVC Player of the Year Clayton Custer.
“For the first time in my coaching career, I’m going to vote us to win the Missouri Valley championship because that’s what I think these guys can do,” said SIU coach Barry Hinson, who opens nonconference play at Kentucky. “I’m think you’re getting ready to witness an unbelievable Missouri Valley Conference race.”
Illinois State coach Dan Muller noted the league’s depth extends beyond the four schools likely to be atop the preseason poll when it’s released on Oct. 18.
“Everybody talks about the four Illinois schools, and I think that’s for good reason with the success we’ve had and what we have returning,” Muller said. “The truth is in this league there’s always a team or two that jumps up and is better than you thought.”
One of the league’s top players, returning Newcomer of the Year Milik Yarbrough of Illinois State, was suspended indefinitely following a recent traffic arrest.
“We’re still trying to gather some information to see exactly what happened,” Muller said. “Our goal is to do the right thing.”
Despite Loyola’s captivating run a year ago, Bradley coach Brian Wardle feels the NCAA selection committee won’t evaluate MVC schools any differently this year. Nonconference success remains crucial for the league to garner multiple bids.
“I think it is what it is right now,” Wardle said. “We have to adapt. We’ve got to get creative with the scheduling. We can’t make excuses.”
Drake’s Darian DeVries, a former Aplington and UNI basketball standout, is one of three new MVC head coaches. Walter McCarty takes over at Evansville. One of Moser’s former players at Illinois State, Dana Ford, is set to take the helm for Missouri State.
