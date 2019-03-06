ST. LOUIS -- Northern Iowa's Spencer Haldeman and Luke McDonnell were among the players honored Wednesday when the Missouri Valley Conference announced its Most Improve and All-Bench teams.
McDonnell, a junior from Dubuque, made the Most Improved team. He improved his scoring average from 2.0 points per game to 7.5 this season and has started all 31 games. He also has 131 rebounds, including a team-best 59 offensive rebounds.
Haldeman, a sharpshooting junior guard from Peosta, made the All-Bench team after averaging 7.9 points. Named the league's co-Sixth Man of the year Tuesday, Haldeman leads the MVC in free throw percentage at 86.2 percent.
