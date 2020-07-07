MVC commissioner wouldn't feel comfortable playing basketball games today

“Both guys feel great,” Jacobson said. “They’re following all the protocols. They’re back in line to join the group because it has been long enough since they’ve had symptoms and long enough since they’ve tested positive.”

When asked about COVID-19 potentially impacting the upcoming season, Indiana State head coach Greg Lansing responded, “I’m scared to death of it. I’m paying close attention to what other teams are doing, other leagues and pro sports.

“We’ve had a lot of deaths and there’s been people devastated, businesses, families, and your heart goes out to all of them. You want things to get back to normal, but it’s not. We’re doing everything we can on our part. That’s what you try to do is control what you can control.”

Coronavirus remains a weekly conversation topic during UNI’s Zoom meetings. Social distancing, wearing masks and limiting exposure to large groups of friends has been emphasized.

“They’ve done a great job of following the protocols and keeping it close to the vest in terms of where they spend their time and who they spend their time with,” Jacobson said. “It has to be that way if we’re going to continue to move forward. We keep talking about setting ourselves up for what’s next.