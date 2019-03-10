ST. LOUIS – A blend of accurate 3-point shooting and solid defense has culminated into a 27-15 halftime lead for the University of Northern Iowa over Bradley today in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference basketball tournament.
Four Panthers have combined to knock down five 3-pointers on 11 attempts, while the UNI defense has held Bradley to 6 of 27 shooting.
Freshman point guard AJ Green leads UNI with 10 points and center Luke McDonnell scored the final six points at the end of an 11-0 run that translated into a 27-13 lead with 1:38 left in the half.
UNI knocked down four of its first five attempts from distance.
Green opened with a pull-up on the game’s first play. That shot was followed by a triple from Trae Berhow – after Justin Dahl retained possession with a scrum under the hoop. Isaiah Brown hit from the wing and Green connected again from the top of the key to give the Panthers a 14-2 lead after Bradley opened 1-10 from the field.
The Braves went on a 9-0 run that cut their deficit to three before UNI answered. Tywhon Pickford knocked down his first 3-point shot since Jan. 8 to trigger the 11-point surge.
Forwards Elijah Childs and Luuk van Bree are Bradley’s only players with multiple field goals. They each have four points.
UNI holds a 7-2 turnover advantage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.