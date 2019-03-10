Try 3 months for $3

ST. LOUIS – A blend of accurate 3-point shooting and solid defense has culminated into a 27-15 halftime lead for the University of Northern Iowa over Bradley today in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference basketball tournament.

Four Panthers have combined to knock down five 3-pointers on 11 attempts, while the UNI defense has held Bradley to 6 of 27 shooting.

Freshman point guard AJ Green leads UNI with 10 points and center Luke McDonnell scored the final six points at the end of an 11-0 run that translated into a 27-13 lead with 1:38 left in the half.

UNI knocked down four of its first five attempts from distance.

Green opened with a pull-up on the game’s first play. That shot was followed by a triple from Trae Berhow – after Justin Dahl retained possession with a scrum under the hoop. Isaiah Brown hit from the wing and Green connected again from the top of the key to give the Panthers a 14-2 lead after Bradley opened 1-10 from the field.

The Braves went on a 9-0 run that cut their deficit to three before UNI answered. Tywhon Pickford knocked down his first 3-point shot since Jan. 8 to trigger the 11-point surge.

Forwards Elijah Childs and Luuk van Bree are Bradley’s only players with multiple field goals. They each have four points.

UNI holds a 7-2 turnover advantage.

