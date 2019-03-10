ST. LOUIS – The University of Northern Iowa was starting to look like a basketball team of destiny.
A pair of go-ahead baskets in the waning seconds propelled the Panthers into the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament with momentum. Attempting to secure a fifth title in 11 years, UNI hit Bradley with a barrage of 3-pointers, and frequently contested possessions on defense to assemble an 18-point lead three minutes into the second half of Sunday's finale.
However, the Bradley team that was largely written off after opening league play 0-5 managed one final comeback. The Braves secured their first tournament title since 1988 with a stunning 57-54 victory over UNI in front of an Enterprise Center crowd of 8,108.
This reversal matched UNI’s rally from 18 down against Illinois State in 2015 as the largest in the history of the tournament’s 42 championship games.
“A lot of people counted us out,” said Bradley’s Luqman Lundy, who matched his career high of 11 points all during a 17-3 run that stretched from the 16:49 to 10:39 mark of the second half. “We just wanted to do this for each other. It’s who we are. We fight in practice every day. The entire season was a comeback.”
It was a harsh momentum shift after UNI (16-18) had four players combine to make eight of the team’s first 15 attempts from 3-point range. AJ Green and Trae Berhow made three 3-pointers and Isaiah Brown and Tywhon Pickford knocked down their only attempts from distance.
The Panthers led 35-17 after Green’s third trey with 17:07 remaining. At that point in the game Bradley (20-14) had fewer total field goals (six) than the Panthers had 3-pointers (seven).
“Our guys played great,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said, after losing his first finals game in five appearances. “We came out and played the way you’re supposed to play in a championship game, and we’ve obviously come a long way to get to this point.”
Jacobson felt Lundy’s 12th 3-pointer of the season in 33 attempts was a turning point. UNI scored 27 points in each half, while Bradley tallied 42 in the second half after being held to 15 in the first.
“It wasn’t a situation where it felt like guys were completely uncovered when they shot,” Jacobson said. “I think our defense was great for 30 minutes. Their offense was just better than our defense in that four, five-minute stretch.”
Green, who led UNI with 23 points and five assists to one turnover, responded to Bradley’s initial run by scoring inside and hitting a pull-up jumper that gave the Panthers a 48-41 edge. The Braves again fought back as 3-pointers by Darrell Brown and Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye capped an 8-0 surge for their first lead with 3:44 to play.
Wyatt Lohaus put UNI immediately back in front, 50-49, with a pull-up jumper before a pivotal six-point possession with just under two minutes remaining placed the Panthers with their backs to the wall. Lautier-Ogunleye was fouled by Green on a drive. After the whistle, Missouri Valley Conference coordinator of officials Eddie Jackson later stated that Luke McDonnell was assessed a technical foul for hands to the face of Lautier-Ogunleye.
Bradley’s guard made all four free throws, and forward Elijah Childs scored on the ensuing possession to give the Braves a 55-50 lead with 1:43 remaining.
“The ref just told me that I got him with the elbow,” McDonnell said. “It wasn’t intentional or anything.”
The technical foul wasn’t assessed until after the officials reviewed the play in slow motion on their monitor.
“It’s tough because you’re trying to play as hard as you can, trying to leave everything out there, and then you do something like that, it just sucks,” McDonnell added.
Despite the dramatic swing, UNI fought back.
McDonnell scored through contact on UNI’s next possession, but missed the free throw. Green cut the gap to 55-54 with 40 seconds left on a left-wing jumper, and had a chance to take the lead miss with 2.4 to play.
After another officials' review, Bradley was awarded possession after that miss bounced out of bounds. Lautier-Ogunleye made both free throws on a foul before the ball was inbounded. Lohaus’ 30-footer ahead of the final horn was too strong off the glass.
“I’ll tell you what, that could happen to a lot of teams, and you don’t recover,” Jacobson said, addressing the six-point possession. “What a response in that minute to be able to get a couple stops and get a couple baskets."
Green secured a place on the all-tournament team after nearly leading UNI to victory in his first championship game. He was joined by Lohaus, who guided the Panthers into the finals with 48 points over the first two games during his final tournament.
“It takes the whole 40 minutes in order to come away with the win, but I mean, I love way we started,” Green said. “First half was great. We were playing hard, defending, but yeah, you got to put together 40 minutes.”
It was a season of growth for a UNI team that went .500 in league play before joining 1989 Southern Illinois as the only No. 6 seeds to reach the MVC final.
“Everybody bought in and dug in to improve in any little area they could, and that made a big difference for us,” Lohaus said. “The way we finished the season, I’m really proud of our guys, and I feel really good about it.”
Added Jacobson, “It’s taken a lot of things to get everybody on the same page and get everybody moving in the right direction. … In my 13 years as a head coach, it’s one of the most impressive things that I’ve seen and been a part of is what these guys have done and the way that we have played here in the last month.”
