ST. LOUIS – Bradley overcame an 18-point deficit with 17 minutes remaining and dealt UNI a stunning 57-54 loss this afternoon in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
It was the biggest comeback victory in the history of this tournament’s title game.
UNI knocked down 8 of its first 15 3-pointers, but the third triple by Berhow came in the middle of a 13-3 Bradley run that included 11 points from Luqman Lundy that cut the Braves deficit to 38-34.
Green ended a 3-minute, 14-second drought with a basket inside. Wyatt Lohaus and Isaiah Brown followed suit, the Panthers couldn’t come up with stops.
Nate Kennell’s 3-pointer pulled Bradley within a possession with 8:05 remaining and the Braves later used the eight-point run to take the lead after . Lohaus answered with a pull-up on the ensuing possession before a call led to a big swing.
Lautier-Ogunleye was fouled by AJ Green on a shot and the officials charged Luke McDonnell with a deadball technical after the play. The Bradley guard made four free throws and Elijah Childs scored off the ensuing play for a six-point possession that gave the Braves a 55-50 lead with 1:43 remaining.
UNI cut the deficit to one on jumpers by Lohaus and Green and had a chance to take the lead late. Green missed a turnaround inside and the officials ruled the ball went out of bounds on UNI.
Bradley’s Lautier-Ogunleye hit both free throws to put his team up by three with 2.4 seconds left. A three-pointer by Lohaus inside half court was too strong and missed off the backboard as time expired.
Green led UNI with 23 points while Elijah Childs paced Bradley with 16 points.
This story will be updated.
