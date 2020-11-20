Missouri Valley Conference opts for basketball scheduling change

Schedules for the upcoming men's and women's basketball seasons have been altered following a Friday morning meeting of the Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council.

In order to reduce travel, the MVC has adopted a schedule model similar to what is already in place for the spring volleyball season.

Schools will face one another in a two-game series on back-to-back days at the same site. Each institution will play four road series and four home series and will also face their designated travel partner in a single-game, home-and-home series.

The University of Northern Iowa and Drake are travel partners for two mid-week games that will be spread out during the course of league play. The back-to-back games at one site will take place on weekends.

Conference play will begin after Christmas. League schedules won't be released until early December.

The men's and women's conference tournaments are still planned to take place as scheduled.

The Presidents Council also acknowledged that athletically-related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.