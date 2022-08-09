Miniseries “Route 13” offers exclusive look at life as a Division I basketball player, UNI hoops

CEDAR FALLS — “Route 13,” a miniseries featuring Northern Iowa guard Bowen Born, marks the latest contribution to the Name, Image and Likeness world by a Panther student-athlete.

The miniseries, edited and produced by Born, bills itself as a look at “a typical day in the life of a division 1 off season at the mid major level.”

The first episode of the series, which released on Born’s personal YouTube channel on Thursday, chronicles a day in the life of the 2021-22 MVC Sixth Man of the Year as he prepares for his third season in Cedar Falls.

Beginning with pre-practice shooting at 7 a.m., the video, shot by UNI social media specialist Andy Saigh, offers an exclusive glimpse at a full team practice in the McLeod Center.

The two minute and 34 second long section of the Panthers’ on-court practice shows Born team up with Tytan Anderson, Cole Henry and Landon Wolf, plus a member of the coaching staff that appears to be Gameli Ahelegbe, in a five-on-five half court drill.

A few highlights from this brief peak include Born driving to the hoop against sophomore guard Nate Heise. Born dishes the ball to Henry who makes the lay in through contact.

In the next clip, Born makes an acrobatic pass to Ahelegbe to notch the hockey assist on an Anderson corner three.

Following practice and a quick meal of rice, chicken and vegetables, Born discusses an upcoming lifting session.

“Coach Ronan…does a really good job of doing some explosive stuff,” Born said. “Some exercises that can really help you improve your quickness and your speed.”

Born explains the workout plan which the team follows helps improve the athleticism of each player.

“A lot of people ask…how to get your vertical up,” Born said. “How to jump high and how to increase your quickness. The stuff that we do before we actually lift is a lot of speed and sprints.”

Born also promotes a sand workout—“the sand” as he refers to it—as a method to improve one’s quickness.

“The sand is super good in terms of quickness, lateral quickness, speed and explosiveness,” Born said. “When you go from here to the court it just translates super well. Mainly because I feel so good on the court because are not in sand and I feel a whole lot quicker. That is something I have notice. If you can find somewhere that has some sand, and you are looking to increase your quickness and speed this is definitely a route you should look at.”

The episode ends with Born putting some additional work at the McLeod Center. As he walks passed a quote from motivational speaker Joel Brown adorning the walls of the basketball team meeting room, the sophomore breaks down his plan for the additional shooting session.

“You can get in the gym and you can shoot a ton of shots, but they also have to translate to the game,” Born said. “They have to translate to the types of shots that you are going to be getting.”

During his explanation, Born cites Chris Paul and Tony Parker as similar players which also face the challenge of getting off mid-range shots against taller opponents.

Embodying the aforementioned quote from Brown—“the only thing standing between you and your dreams is your will to try, and the belief that anything is possible”—Born competes against a ladder in a spot-by-spot challenge.

Anytime he makes a shot, Born receives a point. Anytime he misses, the ladder gets one. The ladder needs four points to win a spot while Born needs 10.

After defeating the ladder three spots to two with numerous clutch shots, the first episode concludes.

The episode also shows some of the off-the-court responsibilities of a Division I student-athlete as Born gives a behind the scenes look at the creation of a scholarship donor video.

From the brief snippet Born shows, he discusses his opportunity to play for the Panthers while on scholarship.

“It is a place where I felt at home,” Born said. “It is an amazing opportunity. When I think about going to school for free, it is something I cannot wrap my head around.”